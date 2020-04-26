Wellington home sold under Coronavirus lockdown with no viewings

﻿

A Wellington home has sold during lockdown with no viewings.

City Living Real Estate agent Chris Barnes said it's one of a handful of properties to sell during the country's strictly limited alert level 4 coronavirus lockdown.

"This one was a little bit different because we already had all the staging and photography done in advance before the Government announcement," Barnes said.

"At the time, we really didn't know what we were in for ... but we could certainly see things brewing."

Barnes said usually they'd encourage viewings – but at alert level 4 real estate agents cannot legally access properties.

The company realised the lockdown was coming and worked to get the listing sale-ready, Barnes said.

SUPPLIED The buyer will have to wait until level 3 before they can enter their new home.

That included floor plan visuals, photography and a 3D virtual tour of the house.

"We got the photography done, and rather than getting 10 photos we got up to 20.

"I also got access to the property just before the lockdown, and managed to do a walk-through."

People were not deterred by the lack of access, and the four-bedroom house in the suburb of Northland, in Wellington, had about 14 inquiries.

SUPPLIED This home on Garden Rd, Northland, in Wellington, sold during nationwide lockdown.

The measures taken to offer an online viewing of the home, in lieu of viewings, were enough to make it sell.

"It resulted in a very confident buyer who bought the property unseen," Barnes said.

"In this case, the buyer was really confident to buy the property without an inspection."

Everything was communicated and signed electronically, Barnes said.

Under level 3 restrictions, the Government has said people can move homes.

The Government has confirmed private viewings of properties for sale or rent will be allowed when the country moves in to level 3 – but not open homes.

Many property sales had been put on hold during the lockdown period, Barnes said.

"Right now, everyone is holding off for until we can get a photographer through," Barnes said.

The Northland property was one of about five to sell during the lockdown from their agency, and Barnes said he knew of about eight which had sold in Auckland.