Harcourts northern regional manager Shane Prasad talks to Radio Tarana's Vandhna Bhan about the state of the property market post-lockdown level 4.

Christchurch's housing market is "back in business" after the lockdown with international buyers snapping up properties unseen.

One property investment firm is reporting one of its busiest months in seven years of operation.

Economists and developers say Christchurch may cope better than other cities post-Covid-19 because of its historically affordable house prices.

Only 202 homes were sold in Canterbury in April, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand, down from 847 in the same month last year.

However, Harcourts Grenadier chief executive Robert McCormack said May had seen real estate "back in business".

Supplied Robert McCormack is the chief executive of Harcourts Grenadier, which has 10 sales offices across Christchurch.

His company had more than 25 auctions scheduled over the next two weeks, and they had recently sold two homes to two overseas buyers who had not even seen the properties.

"We're getting a huge number of inquiries from offshore," he said, which included Kiwis wanting to return home.

"We're not going to suffer like the earthquakes because life's going to go on."

McCormack said as of Friday, midway through May, the company was at 40 per cent of its sales value for all of May 2019. "So if we were at 50 per cent, we'd be bang on the button today."

Meanwhile, property investment firm Opes is experiencing one of its busiest months.

Managing partner Andrew Nicol said they were working with 30 clients this month, just under their record of 32 over a month.

Supplied Andrew Nicol says Opes saw its usual monthly total for during the first 15 days of May.

Nicol said Christchurch was "majorly undervalued" with no room for the city's house prices to go lower. "It's already so cheap."

Property data company CoreLogic reported Auckland's average house price last month was just over $1 million — more than double Christchurch's $516,677, which was the lowest average house price for a major centre.

Infinity Investment Group chief executive Paul Croft expected there would be an impact from Covid-19 in the Christchurch market, "but maybe not to the extent it's going to be for other parts of New Zealand".

Croft's company is midway through two major subdivisions in Christchurch, both consisting of residential and commercial lots — Yaldhurst Park in Yaldhurst and Ravenswood in North Canterbury.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Construction at the Ravenswood subdivision in Christchurch went back under level 3 restrictions.

He said Christchurch had not gone through the property boom the rest of the country had.

"If you are a first-home buyer or someone looking to downsize, Christchurch is a very affordable place to buy," he said.

"I can't see that changing in the short-term."

Developer David Mortimer, who is overseeing a 66-section subdivision in Halswell, believed Christchurch would be the least-affected city because of its "flat-lining" house prices.

Alden Williams/Stuff This land will soon become the Yaldhurst Park subdivision, developed by Infinity Investment Group.

Mortimer described the city's market as "out of sync" and said this was due to the earthquakes. "We haven't seen the large capital gains that have been obvious in other parts of the country."

"Because it hasn't had that huge capital growth, it may not be as affected as other areas, as other cities," he said.

Although the lockdown period may have impacted house sales, it did not stop everyone.

Dean Boyes, 22, bought his first house in Christchurch during lockdown.

"We were going to take a step back, but at the end of the day, we kind of figured if we didn't go for it now, it was going to be a long time before we did go for it," he said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Houses have already gone in at the Ravenswood subdivision in North Canterbury.

Boyes had secure work and was confident his hours would not be reduced, so he made an offer on a place.

With open homes cancelled, he was not able to look inside the house first, but the owners provided a virtual walkthrough using their phone camera.

"It was as good as a walk-in viewing really," he said.

Economists have also shared positive sentiments about the Christchurch market.

ChristchurchNZ economist David Dyason said affordability would "hopefully minimise the disruption in the Christchurch residential market in the short run".

CoreLogic senior property economist Kelvin Davidson said in the long term people may look back and say Christchurch outperformed other places because it started from a position where affordability was good.

"Christchurch looks affordable relative to its own history and relative to other parts of the country, so I think that will be a support for the market".