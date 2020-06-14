Queenstown rental property prices in post-coronavirus freefall

In March, there was a "staggering" 84 per cent increase in the number of rental properties listed on Trade Me in the Queenstown-Lakes district.

Rents at some Queenstown rental properties have been slashed by half as landlords try to pay bills and entice tenants.

Accommodation in the popular resort town had been among the most expensive in the country pre-Covid-19, making rentals difficult to afford for low-wage workers especially.

In February, the median weekly rent in the Queenstown-Lakes district was $750, remaining relatively flat on the same month in 2019.

In March, that dropped by 11 per cent to $655. In April, it dipped further to $650 per week, down 13 per cent when compared to the same month in 2019.

Landlord Bob Tovey said five of his properties had sat empty since just before the country went into lockdown.

The tenants had either lost their jobs or moved into another property closer to their work.

"They were mainly hospo workers, a few tradies, people on their gap year. Most of them left town," he said.

Stuff The average median weekly rent has dropped in the Queenstown-Lakes district from $750 in February to $650 in April.

Tovey had dropped rents 50 per cent for his two three-bedroom homes in Fernhill, a one-bedroom apartment in Fernhill, a five-bedroom house on Queenstown Hill and a three-ensuite bedroom waterfront property in the town centre used for Airbnb.

"I have decreased rent to $410 per three-bedroom house from $800, so it's a bargain at the moment. It's cheaper than Cromwell rent.

"I have dropped Airbnb property prices by 50 per cent, so I am getting some bookings coming in there. It's a year of no profit, but the mortgages are covered."

Houses in Cromwell and Wanaka were still rented so had helped "buffer the blow", he said.

"I have had the properties for a long time. If they were all new I would definitely be in trouble and be taking a mortgage holiday."

Thousands of migrant workers, who are now unemployed in Queenstown, want the chance to work and rebuild their lives.

He was offering six-month contracts and then would reassess to see what the rental market was doing, he said.

"This is not a sustainable business model obviously."

Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said the number of available rentals in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw some big jumps over the past few months.

In February, supply increased by 41 per cent when compared to the same month in 2019. In March, there was a "staggering" 84 per cent increase in the number of rental properties listed onsite when compared to the year prior, and a 79 per cent increase when compared to February 2020.

"The impressive growth continued into April, when we saw a 64 per cent increase in the number of rentals listed onsite when compared to last year."

Supply may have reached its peak, however, as the number of listings in April remained flat on March, Clancy said.

"We expect that this increase in supply is likely a result of short-term rentals, that usually serve the tourist market, being moved onto the long-term market as international travel came to a halt during lockdown."