Mid-century 70s 'party house' for sale following huge renovation

Tracey Geerin and Nicki Crouch of Christchurch have undertaken a major renovation of these twin townhouses in Merivale. Now, their own home, on the left, is for sale.

When Tracey Geerin and Nicki Crouch decided to renovate a pair of ‘70s Mid-century townhouses in Merivale, Christchurch they were unprepared for the stories to follow.

Geerin, a hairdresser, says when she mentioned to clients that she and Nicki were doing up “the twins” as they call the townhouses, her clients all seemed to know them.

“The people living here through the ‘70s and ‘80s were socialites, and we’ve heard fabulous stories about what they got up to – you can just imagine the parties they had,” Geerin says. “There was a 1970s plunge pool in one of the houses when we bought it.”

SUPPLIED Before and after shots show the incredible transformation of this Merivale property.

supplied Tracey Geerin (left) and Nicki Crouch say a lot of beautiful architecture from the ‘70s was lost in the earthquakes, and they were prepared to work hard to preserve the townhouses.

Geerin and Crouch, who are experienced renovators, bought the three-bedroom properties separately. They acquired their first “twin” nearly four years ago, then managed to buy the second one, which meant they could undertake a major renovation.

And they don’t come much more major – both houses were earthquake-damaged, so they were lifted and re-piled. And that was just the start. “We gutted the houses and started again,” says Geerin.

The couple were both extremely passionate about the project, which took around two years. “A lot of beautiful ‘70s architecture in Christchurch came down in the earthquakes, so we worked hard to save these two.”

When they went through the first house, which became their own home and is now on the market, they could see the potential: “We just loved the height of the ceilings, and the timber,” Geerin says. “It had a really neat ‘70s vibe going on, with a sunken lounge, and the amazing loft above the second bedroom. You can see the sunsets and the Alps. I use that room for yoga and meditation.”

The renovations have brought the townhouses up to the standard of a new build – there is new double glazing throughout, new roofing and new cedar cladding, with full insulation. Crouch did much of the finishing, including sanding and painting.

Listing agent Micky Limmer of Bayleys Christchurch, who holds the listing with Adam Heazlewood, says introducing modern functionality has made the property especially attractive to people downsizing from a character home.

The townhouse was the original builder’s own home, and the beauty of the timber interior, notably the exposed beams and sarking, is also a large part of its appeal.

Limmer says there has been a lot of serious interest in the property, which is being sold by tender. He expects to receive several offers at the deadline.

bayleys The townhouse has been renovated to provide all the comforts of a new build, with double glazing and new insulation.

Geerin says once the townhouse sells, she and Crouch intend to move into the “twin”, which they have been renting out on Airbnb.

“We never intended to keep both,” says Geerin. “We wanted to bring them back to life, and needed to own both in order to do the renovation.”

Tenders for the townhouse close on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2pm. It has an RV of $820,000.

Bayleys Exposed beams and cedar sarking are original '70s features.

Bayleys The new kitchen features a large island and engineered stone benchtops.