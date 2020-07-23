Three-bedroom 'do-up' with $1 reserve sells under the hammer

This Manurewa house was auctioned with a reserve set at $1. The property, which has an CV of $530,000, sold under the hammer for $601,000.

It was standing room only for most people at the auction of the Manurewa property with a $1 reserve, but the nerve-wracking marketing ploy paid off for the vendors.

The couple, who bet their retirement plans on the sale of their rental, saw it sell under the hammer on Wednesday evening, July 22 for $601,000. The sale price was $71,000 more than the CV of $530,000.

Stephen Tuck, who listed the “do-up” with Pat Lapalapa of Ray White Manurewa, says he had counted 39 registered bidders. But that number could be larger, as people were still signing the register as the first properties on the list went to auction.

Stuff There was a packed auction rooms at Ray White Manukau, when the Manurewa house listed for $1 reserve was auctioned.

The crowd at the auction rooms, where 11 properties were up for grabs, was so large, many people remained outside. One agent told Stuff they hadn’t seen so many people at an auction since the last “boom” period in 2016-2017.

Bidding for the Landette Road property started at $1, then jumped to $400,000, then went quickly upwards of $500,000 to reach $601,000 in a short time, with numerous bidders. One investor was overheard to say the price was what he would expect to get for a property that was already renovated.

When the property was first advertised Lapalapa said he had some negative feedback from people who thought the tiny $1 reserve was misleading. “We can’t do this without the owners’ permission, and we are not trying to mislead the public. While it is a marketing ploy, the owners wanted to show their commitment to the sale.”

Stuff There were at least 39 registered bidders hoping to nab a bargain.

The agent said the vendors had owned the house for 18 years, and they felt confident that the way the market is at the moment meant they wouldn’t be taking a big risk.

The house sits on a 600 square-metre section.

Ray White The 600 square-metre section offers plenty of scope.

Ray White At 90 square metres, the house is perfect for first-home buyers or investors.

ray white There's a small deck of the dining room.