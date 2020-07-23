Home owners demand more for their properties, but fewer are selling - Trade Me

The asking price for houses jumped last month and buyer demand was stronger-than expected despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, said Trade Me.

The national average asking price rose 8 per cent in June from a year earlier, to $699,350, and every region saw an increase, said Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy.

“The provinces in particular had a strong June and we saw record-breaking average asking prices in Manawatu/Whanganui, Gisborne, Nelson/Tasman, Southland and Waikato.”

The average asking price in the Auckland region was up 5.3 per cent at $934,850, although that was a $22,500 drop on May’s asking price.

Maarten Holl/Stuff The number of properties for sale in the Wellington region was down 13 per cent.

In Auckland city, the price rose to $1.08 million, up 5.5 per cent.

The Wellington region’s average asking price was up 8.5 per cent on last June, at $697,600, and Wellington city saw a 7 per cent increase to $814,850.

The number of properties for sale in the Wellington region was down 13 per cent on June last year.

“The Wellington property market is running particularly hot at the moment, anecdotally we’re hearing that open homes are busy and buyers are having to get in quick to secure the property they want,” Clancy said.

The asking price in the tourist-dependent Queenstown-Lakes district fell 5 per cent to $1.06 million, while in Wanaka it rose by 11 per cent to $1.16 million.

In Otago overall the price jumped 14 per cent to $661,350.

“There are predictions that the property market in Queenstown-Lakes and Wanaka could be some of the hardest hit by Covid-19 as a result of the slowing tourism industry.

“However, last month we actually saw demand for property listings increase across the region,” he said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff/Stuff The asking price in the tourist-dependent Queenstown-Lakes district fell 5 per cent to $1.06 million.

The number of people looking at listings was up 21 per cent nationwide, while the number of properties for sale was down by 8 per cent.

Some owners would be sitting on their property as they waited to see what happened in the next few months with the September election and the end to the Government wage subsidy extension, Clancy said.

“There’s no urgency for them to sell, even if you look at property investors they’re getting the lowest interest rates seen perhaps ever.”

That was in contrast to double digit floating interest rates after the global financial crisis.

There were signs of continued property market strength in July as well, he said.

“We’re seeing much stronger demand for properties than we would’ve anticipated just after the lockdown and it seems, as life has started to get back to normal for many Kiwis, some have decided to continue with their plans to purchase a property.

“Time will tell if this is sustainable or a short lived sugar rush from pent up demand during lockdown.”

The Reserve Bank’s announcement it was getting rid of the 20 per cent home deposit requirement, and record low interest rates, had helped boost demand from younger buyers, he said.

A rebound in KiwiSaver balances, as markets recovered around the world, would also help first home buyers.