Auckland's 'hottest do-up' is a Mid-century time capsule with same owner since new

The 91-year-old owner of this original Modernist home in Titirangi is selling after spending 56 years in the home she designed in 1964.

Felicia, 91, is selling the family home in Titirangi she has lived in since it was new, and it must a wrench.

Her house, in original condition, is a perfect Mid-century time capsule from 1964, when it would have been considered quite avant-garde. And it’s not surprising listing agents Scott Larsen and Fiona Ryan of Harcourts Glen Eden call it “Auckland’s hottest do-up”.

Designed by Felicia herself, the house features a split roofline – the two separate roofs rise above a central portico on the upper level, where all the walls feature floor-to-ceiling glass with white-painted timber joinery. It’s a dramatic entry to the house, and serves to fill the living room and master bedroom with lots of natural light.

Harcourts Designed in 1964, this Mid-century house in Titirangi is in near-original condition, and is on the market for the first time.

Large triangles of glass also appear at the top of each of those rooms helping to give the impression that the roof “floats” above. The raked ceilings in the living area and bedrooms on the upper level all feature exposed timber beams, and timber lines a wall within the living room.

Harcourts The entry is completely wrapped with glass walls – a Modernist design that would have sparked debate back in the mid-60s.

READ MORE:

* Modernist house for sale in Titirangi is one of a kind

* Wellington architects impress with conversions and homes on small, steep sites

* Mid-century Modern house by architect Frank Lloyd Wright up for sale



The kitchen is mostly original also – it still features the curved peninsula with suspended overhead display shelving. Although the worktops appear to have been replaced over the decades. A self-contained flat on the lower level still features the old red Formica benches.

There is plenty or original wallpaper, and the bathrooms have changed little since the 60s.

supplied Owner Felicia has spent 56 years in the house she designed herself, and is now looking forward to a move to the country with her son and daughter-in-law.

It may be near original, but the bones are good, says Larsen.

Felicia’s son Cole and his wife are co-owners and also live in the house. Cole says his mum was a great traveller, “back when overseas travel was all on ships, not planes”. “She’s not scared of any adventure,” he says. “We have decided we all want to get out of the city to relax in the country.

“Mum loves the house, but it’s a bit like a farm here anyway. We have chickens, and it’s a big property with some bush. But now we are thinking of moving to the country to make a lifestyle on a bigger scale.”

The four-bedroom house sits on 1163 square metres, and will be auctioned on Sunday, July 26.

The property has a 2017 CV of $820,000 and Larsen says he is encouraging people looking in the mid-to-high $800,000s to come along.

Harcourts The living room is a sun-filled space, with a soaring ceiling and exposed beams.

Harcourts The living areas have an open-plan layout. Exposed timber flooring features in the dining area.

Harcourts All the bedrooms on the upper level have raked ceilings with exposed beams.