Heat on rural town house hunt

Property sales in agricultural service towns like Te Awamutu in the Waikato recorded a surprising return to market activity, almost as soon as the lockdown ended.

Not even an international pandemic has put Kiwis off buying, building or renovating properties as the real estate market rapidly recovers.

Towns supporting the agriculture industry appear to be weathering the economic fallout of Covid-19 better than others, as property buyers there swing back into action straight after lockdown.

REINZ reported June was the busiest month for sales volume in four years and despite forecasts of falling prices, some had held or lifted in many parts of the country.

Real estate consultants around the Waikato reported July looked to be even busier.

Tom Lee/Stuff LJ Hooker Cambridge Principal Gerda Venter said multiple offers on single properties are pushing up prices as buyers aggressively competed in a market short on housing stock.

Building consents had not slowed and in the Waipā district, 325 were issued worth $105 million, for the final quarter of the financial year, April to June.

“It is absolutely crazy at the moment,” LJ Hooker Cambridge Principal Gerda Venter said.

“We’ve got more buyers coming into the market who are pre-approved (for loans) and we’re seeing about 90 per cent of our listings receive multiple offers.

“Normally we’d get about two offers on a property, now we’re seeing as many as seven or eight for one property.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff The Waikato Expressway with Kotare Downs to the right, a new housing development near Cambridge. Waipā District Council is working to release more land for new housing in the coming years.

REINZ figures showed the median price for a property in Waipā had jumped by nearly $100,000 in a year, from $564,000 in June 2019 to $650,000 in June 2020.

There were 89 properties sold in June, the most for the Waikato region, up on the 44 sold in May and also ahead of the 70 sold in June 2019.

Venter said her LJ Hooker team worked across Cambridge, Leamington and Tamahere and she had expected the market to slow after the lockdown, just like it did after the Global Financial Crisis in 2007.

“But right now we’re busier than ever, I don’t think any one saw this coming.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Ray White Te Awamutu Principal and Owner Gregg Tickelpenny said first-home buyers are taking advantage of low interest rates.

There was a shortage of homes pushing up demand, but she expected more listings in September when the “mortgage holiday” ended.

“That will slow the market a bit because there will be more to choose from. I think some people will be looking at their finances and making a decision on whether to sell.”

Ray White Principal and Owner Gregg Tickelpenny said Te Awamutu and Cambridge, as well as Morrinsville and Matamata were rural service towns and perhaps economically had made it through the lockdown better than others.

“They’re not reliant on tourism, the rural industries they support have carried on.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff New housing developments are also in progress in Te Awamutu where buyers have come out in force looking for properties after a few months in lockdown.

Tickelpenny, based in Te Awamutu, said there had been some “pent-up” demand for property for a couple of months now. First-home buyers were very active, taking advantage of low interest rates.

He said Ray White’s sales figures nationally were up 52 per cent for July compared to the same month in 2019.

“I think it’s got some of the economists back tracking a bit on their earlier forecasts.

“How long it’s going to last, no one knows, no one predicted this type of (buyer) behaviour.”

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest said the demand for property was good news but he was reminded of the challenges head.

SUPPLIED Real Estate Institute of New Zealand Chief Executive Bindi Norwell said the property market has made a rapid recovery post-lockdown, with June the busiest month for sales volume in four years.

“The worse is potentially yet to come. Wage subsidies will be finishing soon and employment is critical.”

He said Bunnings Warehouse stores in Cambridge and Te Awamutu, and Warehouse Stationary had closed in recent months.

“But we are serviced well by Mitre 10 and a new trades warehouse going in at the [Hamilton] airport.”

In neighbouring Matamata-Piako district, Jodi Hilliar, of Jodi and Allan – Selling Matamata, said it was almost as if “there was no lockdown”.

“I guess property is still seen as the best place to invest money.

“There’s not enough properties for demand right now and so prices are going up and multiple offers are happening.”

Harcourts Residential Sales Consultant in Morrinsville, John Petry, said any homes that do come on to the market are selling quickly.

Investors were “absent from the market” and those buying were people who intended to live in the houses themselves.

People were moving to Morrinsville for more secure employment options in the dairy sector, he said.

Harcourts Riverlands, which operated in Huntly, Te Kauwhata and Ngāruawāhia, also reported buying activity returned as soon as lockdown finished.

Managing director Dallas Hodge said it would normally be a bit quiet during winter.

“But we’ve seen good inquiry from people in Hamilton, and Auckland has started to return as well.”

In a statement, REINZ Chief Executive Bindi Norwell said the pent-up demand following lockdown was across the country with the exception of towns which relied on tourism, like Rotorua and Queenstown.

The rapid recovery was also attributed to the time spent in lockdown, when people realised their property was either too small, too large or they wanted to move to a rural area for lifestyle reasons and commute to a city.

“However, we’re also seeing a shortage of listings which is resulting in many properties receiving multiple offers or fierce bidding at auction.

“Underpinning this is the low interest rate environment, the removal of LVRs and the fact that a few of the major banks are beginning to ease their servicing test criteria for borrowers.”

REINZ Waikato Regional Director Neville Falconer said the market was very active before the lockdown and he used an analogy to explain the current trend.

“If you put a lid on a boiling pot, pressure keeps building. Covid-19 was like putting a lid on the market and the demand remained during the lockdown.

“Now the lid is off, those demands still exist but I don’t thing the overhang will continue indefinitely.”

Falconer said returning Kiwis who needed homes would replace demand from strong immigrant growth of the past years.

“Economists were indicating a 10 per cent drop in prices two or three months ago and I expect their comments to be a bit more buoyant now.

“There will still be a degree of price drop but only in small amounts to what was expected.”