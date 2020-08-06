Public feedback sought after Wellington's plans to house 74,000 more people revealed

A majority of councillors gave the green light for city-wide engagement on its dramatic blueprint for Wellington's future (file photo).

People will get to have their say on Wellington's controversial blueprint of its future – one that involves 74,000 more people and high-rise developments in its inner-city suburbs.

Wellington City Councillors on Thursday voted on its draft spatial plan and a majority gave the green light for city-wide engagement.

The draft plan, released last week, is in response to a forecast shortage of up to 32,000 homes over the next 30 years. It shows six-storey buildings in places like Kilbirnie and Johnsonville, as well as buildings of up to 10 storeys in Te Aro.

Only Councillors Diane Calvert and Nicola Young​ voted against approving engagement on the draft plan.

Young raised concerns about sunlight, insurance and encouraging building in areas where there were known hazards.

“Wellington could lose its charm, character and heritage ... and with some high-rise buildings, some cottages will lose sunlight – it’s tragic on many levels,” Young said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The Wellington City Council plan is in response to a forecast shortage of up to 32,000 homes in the capital over the next 30 years, and new rules requiring councils to provide as much development as possible in urban areas (File photo).

“We have no idea of what insurance might be like ... [the plan] will cause an enormous change to the landscape, I think we should give more time to think about it.

“It’s too much change too quickly ... we’re putting the cart before the horse, and we should be planning for people, not for growth – I feel this is huge piece of work and officers have done a great job but it's too much too soon.”

“It is not about NIMBYism. The cottages on the hills gives our city its unique charm.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington City Councillor Nicola Young says it is too much change too quickly (file photo).

Councillor Diane Calvert voted against the proposal because she wanted more information on infrastructure and the government’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development to be provided before consultation began.

While she thought it was important to look after the city and cater for growth, there was not enough clarity about greenfield areas and how Covid-19 could affect Wellington, she said.

Councillor Terri O’Neill​ said she was quite excited to see the level of ambition the document held.

“Currently we don’t have enough homes for people in our city and that needs to change. We need to be bold.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Johnsonville's town centre could see multiple-storey developments under the draft Spatial Plan.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons​ said housing was a massive challenge facing the city.

“We need to take a balanced approach about how we protect character in the future and make sure we're not ruining the future of young people in the city. They need houses to live in and it’s a fundamental right."

“Many young people can’t see a future for themselves in home ownership and wages are not keeping up with the massive increase in house prices – it’s a challenge we must meet,” she said.

Councillor Malcolm Sparrow​ said there were some aspects of the proposed plan he was not comfortable with, especially the potential impacts on Johnsonville.

However, it was a consultation document that he thought should go out to people in Wellington.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Wellington City Councillor Jill Day says there was value in protecting some heritage but not necessarily protecting them all (file photo).

Councillor Jill Day​ said she welcomed growth and council needed to get on with this kōrero.

“We need to question whose character we're protecting ... there is value in protecting some [cottages] but not protecting them all,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free​ said it was about having a big picture view, but she did raise concerns about access to sunlight and “clusters of high rise”.

Councillor Rebecca Matthews​ said she was strongly supportive of the plan and, as a council, it needed to do all it could in its powers to house people.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Outer suburbs like Kilbirnie will have eight-storey developments as part of Wellington City Council's dramatic draft Spatial Plan.

“If a city can't house its people, it’s not doing its job.”

Focusing on homeowners was how Wellington ended up where it is today – not enough homes and some inadequate rentals, she said.

“What we are doing with the plan is enabling opportunity for more homes to be built, which means I think we should be as bold as we can be.”

Engagement on the draft plan would begin from August 10.