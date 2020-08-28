Close to Home: What Nelson's council is doing to ease housing crisis

What’s Nelson City Council doing to help ease the housing crisis?

Housing is one of the Nelson council's top priorities, but the wheels of local government grind slowly and it could be years before results are seen.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said the desirability of Nelson as a place to live meant it was an “incredibly challenging” place for first-home buyers to get their foot in the door.

“You’re paying between $400,000 to $500,000 for not very much,” she said.

Reese said while some factors affecting housing and affordability came under the purview of the council, many were under central government control.

READ MORE:

* Heated debate over 700 home Maitai housing development

* Controversial housing scheme offers pointers to Nelson supply crisis

* Four new Special Housing Areas in the pipeline for Nelson



She had advocated to the Government on several fronts, including increasing the Kiwibuild threshold first-home buyers can apply for from $500,000 in Nelson to “more like $600,000”.

She was optimistic the council's focus on housing intensification and affordability would make a positive change. However, she was “not expecting Nelson’s [housing] profile to change dramatically”.

Joe Lloyd/Stuff Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said Nelson was a desirable place to live, but that made it expensive.

Nelson’s housing “doesn't move that much, it doesn’t have the tendency to skyrocket, but it's steady growth. It's a desirable place to live.”

Even during the Covid-19 lockdown developer interest in the city had not waned, which was “a very positive sign”.

“We’ve got a focus in inner-city living and near-city living, we waived the development contributions for residential developments in the inner or near city .... The concern was that we were going to be sold out of waivers in the first two months.”

Since 2015, the council has offered waivers for up to 30 residential units per year.So far, 116 residential units have had development contribution fees waived.

She was also trying to move the council into a more facilitatory role for developers.

“I do think the RMA creates a system that's very difficult for people to navigate, and one of our important roles is to help people navigate through that system.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson's house values have continued to grow with the according to latest QV figures. (Photo of The Wood.) The average house price for July in Nelson is now an eye-watering $662,839, Quotable Value says.

Part of that process was moving towards a “whole of council” response to projects.

Rather than receiving piecemeal requests from different council departments, developers would instead receive one request covering every department's needs; something Reese said she felt “quite strongly” about.

“I think there's a lot more that we can do to improve the system of consenting and a lot of that is very much having a customer focus.”

However, like all solutions to housing problems, the reality was that it could take years to see finished residential developments come from this change in council direction and attitude.

Key works for the council, like its upcoming intensification action and long term plans and a long-awaited full review of its plans under the Resource Management Act, promise to make a difference to the city. However, a council moving at full-speed is still a lumbering machine.

The draft of the reviewed work, called the Whakamahere Whakatū Nelson Plan, is an overarching plan of planning rules for the city. It is due to go out for public consultation early October.

It has been in the works since 2013 and after public consultation feedback will still have to be incorporated into the mammoth document (which fills eight lever-arch files when printed), before it is finalised and publicly notified.

Deputy Mayor Judene Edgar said it was “probably the most critical thing we are doing for driving change” in housing.

Just before the Nelson Plan goes out for public consultation, in late September the intensification action plan will come before the council for approval.

The Tasman District Council approved its intensification plan last week and Tasman’s plan contains solid steps for action. The Nelson plan is not finalised and so far only has objectives outlined.

Those objectives include steps like “clear and effective regulatory methods that enable sufficient high-quality intensification, in the right place”, “working with others to see the facilitation of attractive urban development and to encourage a wider range of housing uptake is delivered”, and “ensuring appropriate investment, funding and budgeting mechanisms are in place to support intensification”.

One shorter term proposal to help housing affordability is to take the entire proceeds for the sale of the council's community housing and create a new housing reserve fund.

Reese said this new reserve could be used to give community organisations interest-free loans, cover council consenting fees, and otherwise assist community and non-Government organisations build, or provide public or community-owned housing.

Though the fund could be available relatively quickly, assuming the sale of the community housing goes through, the timeline for the actual effect of those potential loans is still up in the air.

Under the intensification umbrella the council is looking at three branches: infilling which means adding dwellings to existing properties; site redevelopment – the knocking down of several neighbouring properties and the rebuilding a larger number of dwellings; and urban renewal, converting existing non-residential buildings into housing.

Some councillors have been advocating for some of those strategies for years.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Councillor Matt Lawrey says is optimistic more people will be living in the CBD in the future.

Councillor Matt Lawrey, whose 2013 campaign included getting more people living in the central city, said “people said local government is a slow-moving beast, but I had no idea how slow”.

However, he was optimistic that things were being set in motion now that would make a difference.

“We’re reaching a critical mass of people wanting to live in the centre city.

“Back in 2013 I campaigned very strongly on the idea that we needed people living in town ... Some people who I really respected said ‘that’s never going to happen in Nelson’. I don’t hear anyone saying that now.”

Councillor Trudie Brand said more diversity of thought was needed in terms of where housing was made available, but also what kind of housing was built.

“You need a range of different types of properties ... Like, there’s a real need for elderly women to have single bedroom apartments, or for transitional housing.”

Councillor Pete Rainey said the need for intensification was clear and increasing with time, but the real challenge was mustering political will. He was “optimistic”, though worried “talk of action” might not translate into actual steps.

“The Government has given a clear direction that they expect councils to step up and put levers in place ... my real concern is that we have a risk-averse council.

“I'm nervous that it's going to go into the too hard basket.”