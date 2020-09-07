Good credit, good references and still one of 200 waiting for social housing

Samantha Salter has been looking for a house to rent in Blenheim for more than a year.

She has been placed in transitional housing, but views rentals every week looking for something secure and permanent for her four children.

Salter said she knew Marlborough had a “housing crisis” before moving home from Australia in July last year, but she “didn’t think it was as bad as what people said”.

She is one of 200 people on Marlborough’s social housing register. In 2015, there were 13 people on the wait list.

“There’s not that many listings here in Marlborough, and they go so fast ... they sometimes get 60 applications for a single house,” Salter said.

“And it’s kind of first in, first served, but people who offer more rent or more bond will always get the place. It’s crazy.”

After breaking up with her partner, Salter and her four children moved back to Marlborough to be closer to family, sleeping in her sister’s lounge to begin with.

The young family then spent eight months at the Ministry of Social Development’s former motel in Springlands, now named the Blenheim Emergency Transitional Housing Service (BETHS), before one of the service’s individual homes became available.

“But it’s still transitional, they might still move us around, depending on who needs what,” Salter said.

“Every week I go to viewings, every week I get notifications on Trade Me for new places, and I apply for those ... It’s a lot, driving to these houses every week, it takes up quite a lot of time.

“I’m only on a single income but I’ve got good credit and good references and all that. There are people out there with bad credit, they would have no chance.”

She believed high competition for rentals often encouraged landlords to charge high rents.

“It depends if you get nice people, who put up $400 a week for a three-bedroom, whereas some people ask for $500 or $600 because they know people will pay it. For a single mum with four kids, that’s a lot to spend on rent. But I would pay it, just for that stability.

“Families are really getting the short end of the stick, because two people working can pay for a four-bedroom house if they want to, and just leave three bedrooms empty.”

The number of houses for sale in Marlborough had also plummeted in the last year, with 162 homes listed in August, down 36.3 per cent from August 2019.

It was a 13-year record low for Marlborough’s total stock, according to realestate.co.nz figures released on Tuesday. Eight other regions also had record lows.

Spokeswoman Vanessa Taylor said the country’s “cramped rental market” was likely to continue, given the country’s long-term housing shortage, a growing population surpassing 5 million this year, and more Kiwis returning home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministry of Social Development figures showed 132 people on the social housing register in June 2019, which rose to 200 in June this year.

Before 2016, the region’s register never rose above 30.

Christchurch Methodist Mission director Jill Hawkey, whose organisation helped run BETHS in partnership with Crossroads Charitable Trust, said homelessness in Blenheim barely existed 10 years ago.

Now the town had one of the country’s highest rates of homelessness per capita.

She pointed to the FirstHomes initiative as a contributing factor, launched in Blenheim in 2013, which offered first-home buyers the opportunity to buy an “un-needed state house”.

At the time Marlborough was considered a low-demand area, and the programme was intended to free up capital, to invest in new state houses in high-demand areas like Auckland and Christchurch, Hawkey said.

Housing New Zealand’s stock in Blenheim decreased from 434 properties in 2012, to 405 by 2017.

The number of families seeking help started rising. People on the social housing register were assessed as eligible for social housing, but had not yet been placed in a state home.

As demand grew, so did the cost of renting, Hawkey said.

Marlborough’s median rent was $350 a week in 2016, but reached $420 in February this year.

People on the register often competed with more than 15 other applicants for rentals, and found the few places advertised “routinely totally unaffordable”, she said.

“So why is Blenheim, which has the second highest non-metropolitan GDP per capita in the country, after Taranaki, unable to house its own families?”

Hawkey pointed to Marlborough’s growing population as a contributor.

The population increased by nearly 4000 people between 2013 and 2018, to 47,340, and the Government reclassified the region a “medium growth area”.

Hawkey said Marlborough’s expanding wine industry had resulted in an expanding labour force, with an estimated 2100 fulltime skilled workers and almost 1000 foreign seasonal workers joining the regional industry in the last few years, each needing somewhere to live.

The industry should have anticipated the impending housing crisis, Hawkey said.

“The market is not going to solve the housing crisis in Blenheim. While BETHS has been able to support over 50 homeless households to find permanent homes, most still struggle.”

A multi-agency response was needed and a regional strategy, bringing together the Marlborough District Council, Government agencies, iwi, and other housing organisations, Hawkey said.

“With all players around the table, to understand the drivers of this crisis and deliver strategies to resolve it. Only then will the most vulnerable families in Blenheim be able to find long-term secure homes where they can thrive.”

Developers, agencies and contractors had been discussing Marlborough’s housing problems at the Housing Group forum, which had been meeting since 2018.

Several projects hoped to ease the shortage were underway, including 12 seniors’ flats being designed for George St, 55 new Kāinga Ora homes to be finished by the end of next year, and new RSE lodgings being completed.

The Housing Group resolved at its July meeting to start forming sub-groups around areas of interest, so potential solutions could be developed and brought back to the main group.

Surveyor Vicki Nalder was drafting a Community Housing Action Plan to be tabled at the next Housing Group meeting in September, hoping an overarching vision for community housing would help to focus the group’s work.