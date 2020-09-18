Demand for Wellington property sees largest annual increase on record

Wellington's rental crisis: Luise Metelka and Brett Wanden share a bedroom for $280 per week in a three-bedroom flat in Mount Victoria, Wellington. This video first screened on January 18, 2020.

Wellington property is the most sought after in the country, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.

A flurry of buyers descended on the capital and demand for Wellington properties saw the largest annual percentage increase on record in August, after climbing 34 per cent year-on-year.

Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said that nationally, Wellington saw the biggest jump in demand last month: “Spring is typically a busy period for the property market when the sun is shining, everything is starting to look greener and most properties are looking their best.

Monique Ford/Stuff Demand for Wellington properties saw the largest annual percentage increase on record in August, after climbing 34 per cent year-on-year in the Trade Me Property Price Index.

“However, this year we saw the spring rush begin much earlier than usual, signalling a very busy time ahead for the property market.”

READ MORE:

* Rocketing rents equal boring cities

* House prices could halve in 'very severe scenario' where unemployment hit 17.7%

* First home buyers' fears confirmed with property investors out in force

* It's a seller's market across New Zealand as house prices climb



The cultural fabric of the hipster and artist Mecca will no doubt be altered if the city’s artists and students can no longer afford to buy or rent there.

“Views are skyrocketing right around the region. We saw huge jumps in interest from prospective buyers across all districts," said Clancy.

The Kāpiti Coast saw a 68 per cent jump in demand, followed by South Wairarapa up 44 per cent and Wellington City which saw a significant 40 per cent increase in demand when compared to August last year.

In the current highly competitive market, you’ve got to be in quick. Listings are going faster than tickets to one of Te Aro's secret location warehouse raves.

phil doyle/Sunday Star Times The national average asking price in New Zealand grew 9 per cent year-on-year in August, to $701,750.

The properties for sale in Wellington are receiving a lot of interest within hours of being listed, Clancy said.

“The most popular listing in the country last month was a four-bedroom house in Southgate, Island Bay that was watchlisted 553 times in its first two days on site,” said Clancy.

Growing demand in the region is pushing prices ever upwards.

In August, the average asking price on a property in the Wellington region climbed 9 per cent year-on-year to $689,500.

Stuff The average asking price for a house in Kāpiti Coast reached $685,000 in August – a 16 per cent increase on the same month last year – making it the third most expensive district behind Wellington City ($799,100) and Porirua ($723,950).

Porirua and Lower Hutt have been favourites of home buyers in recent years but now buyers are looking slightly farther afield in their quest for more cost effective options.

Kāpiti Coast had a standout month in August. The average asking price for a house in the area reached $685,000 – a 16 per cent increase on the same month last year – making it the third most expensive district behind Wellington City ($799,100) and Porirua ($723,950).

“We have not seen Kāpiti feature in the top three most in-demand and expensive districts in the Wellington region previously. With prices creeping up right around Wellington, Kiwis are looking at other options and weighing up a longer commute in exchange for cheaper house prices,” said Clancy.

“We also reckon that some Kiwis have become accustomed to working from home after the lockdown. This obviously reduces the issues many have with commuting and makes districts further from the CBD even more appealing.”

Virginia Woolf/Stuff After Wellington, demand in the Nelson/Tasman region saw the second-highest year-on-year increase in August. Tasman appeared to be driving this, with demand in the district up by 42 per cent when compared with August last year.

What’s happening in Wellington is reflective of the bigger picture. The national average asking price also grew 9 per cent year-on-year to $701,750.

“This marks the second consecutive month where the national average asking price has shown such massive growth, with July also seeing a 9 per cent year-on-year increase. Prior to this, the last time we saw such a large increase was in 2017," said Clancy.

The Reserve Bank forecast in August that unemployment would peak at 8.1 per cent triggering a 9 per cent drop in property prices “from peak to trough”.

A steep rise in unemployment beyond currently forecast levels could cause a dramatic collapse in house prices, according to their pessimistic modelling. However, that would require a 'very severe scenario' where unemployment hit 17.7 per cent.

What people in the real estate industry are seeing on the ground looks very different.

“Nationally, demand for properties for sale was up by 19 per cent in August when compared with last year, with all regions seeing year-on-year increases," said Clancy.

The regions that saw the largest increases in demand were Wellington (34 per cent), Nelson/Tasman (28 per cent) and Manawatu/Whanganui (25 per cent).

Manawatu/Whanganui and the Bay of Plenty both broke their own records, with the regional average asking prices climbing to $454,300 and $700,550 respectively.

“This is another indicator that in the post lockdown world, people are considering buying in locations they may have previously seen as too isolated,” said Clancy.

Meanwhile, the average asking price in the Auckland region edged ever closer to the million mark, hitting $948,800 in August.

Nationally, market supply, however, dropped by 3 per cent year-on-year with most regions seeing supply slow when compared with August last year. This is thanks in part, to would-be house movers deciding to stay put because they can’t find houses to trade up into.

“To put it simply, it’s a great time to be selling your house - demand is extremely high right across the country and supply isn’t keeping up which means potential buyers must put their best foot forward,” said Clancy.