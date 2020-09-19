People looking for property eye up the Kāpiti Coast as demand heats up

Real estate agents are receiving more inquiries from overseas and some people are buying houses without seeing them.

Demand for houses and land on the Kāpiti Coast has sky-rocketed with Kiwis weighing up a longer commute in exchange for cheaper house prices.

The latest Trade Me Property Price Index has found that the Kāpiti Coast saw a 68 per cent jump in demand compared to August last year.

Kāpiti Coast had a standout month in August with the average asking price for a house in the area reaching $685,000 – a 16 per cent increase on the same month last year – making it the third most expensive district behind Wellington City ($799,100) and Porirua ($723,950).

Trade Me Property spokesman Aaron Clancy said people getting used to working from home had made living further from the city more appealing.

It was the first time the Kāpiti Coast had featured in the index's top three most expensive districts in the Wellington region, alongside South Wairarapa (up 44 per cent) and Wellington City (up 40 per cent), he said.

Michael Seymour, the director of Tall Poppy Real Estate – which began in Kāpiti – said the area was often seen as a retirement destination but with Transmission Gully, and Covid-19 changing how people worked, the area had become more appealing for families and workers.

There had been a significant increase in the number of people attending open homes and the number of offers for properties, he said.

An increase in demand in the area had led to house prices going up. Seymour said the price of sections was also "going through the roof because of limited supply in the region".

With the impending opening of Transmission Gully, he believed people felt confident investing in the area and it would fuel future growth.

People had been shopping within property brackets and it was about getting on the property ladder, he said.

Low interest rates had meant some people could afford to look at properties in the next bracket, he said.

Ōtaki was also booming due to some bigger developments happening there and Horowhenua would also be another big growth area.

Seymour said there had also been an increase in inquiries for house appraisals.

He anticipated that the area's housing market would continue to see high demand which would fuel an increase in prices.

Wellington property has become the most sought after in the country with the largest annual percentage increase on record in August – the regional market has climbed 34 per cent year-on-year, despite the country officially entering a recession.

In the Wellington suburb of Southgate, a four-bedroom home perched on a ridge line with views over the South Coast, made it onto the Trade Me watchlists of 553 people just two days after going online.

More than 200 groups traipsed through the open home and overseas buyers had also shown interest.

After a 2½ week campaign, the call for inquiries over $1.595 million was eclipsed by a final sales price in excess of this – becoming the most popular listing on Trade Me nationwide last month.

Lowe & Co salesperson Amy Allen said 123 Buckley Rd – which was still being settled - was one of the busiest campaigns she had been a part of.

“People fell in love with it and it just went beyond everyone’s expectations ... I can’t go into all the details, but it was multiple offers, very disappointed buyers,” Allen said. “It was super close.”

“The owners are really happy. It was an emotional sale for them. It was their family home they designed for themselves. It was a reluctant sale, and they are overseas now,” Allen said.

The sale of the Southgate stunner was emblematic of the frenzied battles Wellingtonians are being thrust into in buying a home in the current property market.

Allen said first-home buyers were being priced out of the Wellington City market, many scouring the northern suburbs, including the likes of Tawa and Johnsonville, to get into their own home.