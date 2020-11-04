New Plymouth building owners will pay $500 a year to rent air

The eaves and canopies over the footpath encroach on airspace above NPDC road reserve, so the building owners will pay rent of $500 per year.

Councillors have agreed to grant the owners of 25 Dawson St, on the corner with King St, a 50-year lease for 33 square metres above the footpath.

The lease covers the overhanging eaves and canopies on King St.

The annual cost will be $535 plus GST, the report to Tuesday's Strategy and Operations Committee said.

The rental will be subject to a review every three years.

The New Plymouth District Council Bylaw 2008 Part 5 Public Places requires that no person may occupy a road, reserve, park, or airspace above a road, reserve or park for any purpose, unless that person has obtained an encroachment licence, airspace or subsoil lease or licence to occupy from the council, and paid the relevant fee.

The council receives $3500 a year from 10 airspace leases. The Dawson/King St agreement will make that 11.

The eight eaves on the Dawson St building extend 1.22 metres into King St’s road airspace, and the canopies 1.45 metres and 1.52 metres.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Councillors agreed to grant a 50-year airspace lease.

The building houses Govett Quilliam Law. The applicant was the owner of the building, Red Snapper Ltd.

“NPDC is supportive of the encroachment of the airspace; the encroachment does not affect the use of the road and is consistent with past Council approvals to grant airspace leases,” the report from officers said.

“In this particular case the overhanging eaves and canopies above the road are not extensive and do not obstruct public use or access of King Street.”

Councillors resolved to grant the lease and delegated authority to the property manager to finalise the terms and conditions.

Building project manager Peter Snowden said because of the area's zone under the district plan, they had apply for consent to cover the footpath.

“It's not like Devon St where you get it by right."

It would add to the architectural features of the West End Precinct area, which includes the Len Lye Centre, he said.

“We’ve got a collection of fantastic architecture.”