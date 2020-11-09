'Paradise' for sale in Abel Tasman National Park

This slice of paradise in Torrent Bay is on the market.

The global coronavirus pandemic has led to the rare listing of a bach for sale in the middle of Abel Tasman National Park.

The Kiwi owners of the two-bedroom plus sleep-out home along the golden sands of Torrent Bay are stuck in London with little hope of being able to travel any time soon, and have made the decision to sell their South Island getaway in favour of buying a holiday home in Spain.

The 1960s bach – one of only a few private landholdings within the National Park’s boundaries – has an RV of $1.27 million and is for sale by deadline this Thursday November 12.

Supplied Despite its price tag, the home retains a bach-like feel.

Real estate agent John Edhouse, from Bayleys Motueka, said the owner was gutted to have to sell. “He had Torrent Bay in his blood – from staying there as a kiddy.”

He said visiting the bach was “like spending time in paradise”.

Supplied The bach, marked with an arrow, is one of about 30 in the Torrent Bay settlement.

“Sometimes there are no boats in the bay and you can step out from the front of the bach and dig your toes in the sand, look to the left and right and not see another person.”

The 70sqm bach, on a 890sqm section at 4 Lagoon Street, has views of the Torrent Bay lagoon, Tasman Bay and surrounding headlands, and has access to a jetty. Access is by boat only – or by foot along the coastal track, one of New Zealand’s Great Walks.

Supplied The beachfront view of the property at 4 Lagoon Street, Torrent Bay.

Edhouse expected the bach to go for “over $1.5- or $1.6 million” but said that it was impossible to speculate.

There are about 30 homes in the Torrent Bay settlement; only a few are lived in year-round. They rarely come on the market for sale.

Edhouse said the owner had ‘refreshed” the bach since buying it in 2017, spending $140,000. “It really is stunning. It’s got the Kiwi bach feel but with all the mod cons; including a pizza oven, new solar system.

Supplied The rear of the property looks onto the lagoon.

“They’ve re-done the grounds and added 100 kanuka trees, with an irrigation system, and they used seeds from the Abel Tasman Park itself.”

The house has a back-up generator, wood burning stove, industrial water filter and LED lights. While it’s “off-the-grid”, it does have satellite internet and TV connection, irrigation and a phone line.

A community water scheme delivers spring water.

DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION The Abel Tasman Coast Track is one of the New Zealand Department of Conservation's Great Walks.

Edhouse said buyers did not tend to be put off by the prospect of rising sea levels.

“When someone wants that idyllic spot, that tends to override that concern. The council also regularly comes and puts the sand back where it’s meant to be. That protects the property.”

Although small, Edhouse said the bach could accommodate up to 10 people in it and the sleep-out, and could suit someone looking to hire it out for holiday rentals.

It is near to Cleopatra’s Pool – a pool with a natural rock waterslide. It has views to Pitt Head, where a walking track leads up from the much-photographed horseshoe-shaped Te Puketea Bay.