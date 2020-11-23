Market frenzy frustrates first-home buyers

New Zealand’s heating housing market is posing problems for first home buyers.

Rising prices and fierce competition have left first-home buyers struggling to get traction in the housing market, a new survey shows.

Economist Tony Alexander’s latest survey of mortgage advisers shows that first-home buyers remain active, with 30 per cent of respondents saying they are seeing more first-home buyers looking for advice.

While this is little changed from last month’s figure of 27 per cent, it is down on the 40 per cent of advisers who reported they were seeing more first-time buyers in September.

Alexander said the result might continue a trend in place of fewer first-home buyers coming forward after they initially surged into the market in June, encouraged by low interest rates and hopes of more listings.

READ MORE:

* Ardern should cash in some political capital to intervene in housing market

* Reserve Bank 'guaranteed' housing boom will continue over summer, economist says

* Home loans take too long to get approved, mortgage advisers complain



“Those hopes, however, have been dashed with listing numbers falling, prices rising, and hefty competition from investors.”

Respondent comments indicated many first-home buyers were becoming increasingly desperate and that they were struggling to compete against investors and existing owners.

Several advisers said the Kainga Ora Home Start price range caps needed to be lifted as few properties would fit them, while a number said first-home buyers felt they were being priced out of the market.

However, the survey also recorded a decrease in investors looking for advice.

While 20 per cent of advisers said that they were seeing more investors looking for advice, this was a decrease from 34 per cent last month.

Supplied First-home buyer hopes are being tested, economist Tony Alexander says.

Alexander said that this result perhaps brought some hope that the frenzy recently seen in market activity might be easing off slightly.

“Were Fomo (fear of missing out) truly the dominant market factor currently we could reasonably have expected this measure to go up.”

Some respondents indicated they were seeing investors back off following the move by several retail banks’ move to reinstate the 30 per cent minimum deposit requirement for investors.

But one adviser said the investors they were seeing were not affected by the 70 per cent LVR restrictions being imposed again by the main banks as their overall LVR was 50 per cent anyway.

The issue most-commonly cited by respondents was frustration at the length of time banks continued to take to give responses to mortgage applications.

Alexander’s survey follows the release of a CoreLogic report last week which showed the share of purchases being made by first-home buyers running at its highest level since it started analysing buyer classification data in 2005.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Newshub on Monday that the Government would continue “looking for ways to encourage and support firsthome buyers”.

The Labour Party has also previously committed to continuing to support first-home buyers via a progressive homeownership scheme.