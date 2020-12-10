For price of an Auckland villa, entire Old West town in US could be yours

The new owner could turn the replica ranch in New Mexico into a full-time filmset or their very own Westworld.

For the price of a rundown villa in central Auckland, you could be the proud new owner of an entire Old West replica town in the US state of New Mexico.

Set on 23 hectares of land, the quaint 1880s-style settlement of Gabriella is now on the market for US$1.6 million (NZ$2.2 million) – 18 buildings and stagecoach included.

The property stakes a claim as the “largest and most authentic” frontier-style town in the state, and is superior compared with other Old West filming locations because it offers more than just fake shopfronts.

The town includes a hotel, dance hall and saloon, a billiard hall, a photography studio, and a barber's shop with an antique barber chair.

Although the buildings were made this century, all the furniture and artefacts inside are true to their time period and have been curated to create a living museum.

The new owner could easily turn this replica ranch into a full-time Hollywood set or their very own Westworld.

Owner Larry Iams, who is in his 70s, grew up on a ranch and as a child would often dress up as a gunslinger.

The 1800s time period became a fascination of his that led to his purchase of the land two decades ago so that he could execute his vision of building a “real 1800s town”.

“I love working with my hands. My time spent hammering each nail, all 400 pounds of them, and painting every sign was an investment in my peace of mind,” he said.

Once the town was built, it became a hireable venue for everything from chuck-wagon dinners to gun fight re-enactments, dances, weddings and private parties.

But the main use of the property has been as a western filmset.

Sotheby's/Supplied Everything you need to store your horses.

Streaming giant Netflix has recently pledged US$1 billion to expand its production team in Albuquerque, New Mexico, creating one of the largest film studios in North America. Gabriella is about a two-hour drive from there.

David Gordova, the listing agent with Sotheby's International Realty, said two large studios, which he could not name, had expressed interest in buying the town.

However, in a case of art imitating life imitating art, Gordova said one of the interested buyers was a “very wealthy person” who intended to develop the town as a personal playground of sorts for their friends.

The location in the mountains is remote and the town has no power.

“When the film companies come, they bring in their generators,” Gordova said.

“The facilities here are also from the 1800s. The stove is a fire pit.”

He added that the lack of civilisation was a bonus for film crews because there were no power lines, people or traffic to introduce any “narrative errors”.

Sotheby's/Supplied Each building has been filled with real artefacts and antique furniture from the 1800s.

Wildlife in the area is plentiful and deer, elk and turkeys are frequent visitors.

Iams, who lives nearby, hopes to stay on in a caretaker role, but is ready to hand the reins over to a new owner who appreciates the uniqueness of the property.

“I’ve been trying to keep the Old West history alive,” he said.

Gordova added: “There's a definite romanticism behind all of this.”

All the interiors have been fitted out and staged with “great attention to detail”, he said.

“You come here and truly feel that you have stepped back in time.”

Sotheby's/Supplied The owner said his goal was to preserve the history of the Old West.

Sotheby's/Supplied Hang any outlaws from your own set of gallows.