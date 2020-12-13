Crossing the Cook Strait divide

After searching for an investment property in Wellington, Griffin Sharma discovered he could get a better deal down south.

Forget inter-island rivalry. It seems that the idea of buying property in the South Island has never been so desirable to North Islanders and vice versa.

New data from Realestate.co.nz reveals a big increase in the number of North Island property seekers who are looking south while, at the same time, the data shows more South Islanders are turning their attention to the north.

Over the 90 days from September 9 to December 7, a total of 169,813 North Island users of Realestate.co.nz conducted a specific search for property in a region in the South Island. That’s an increase of about 30 per cent on the same period last year.

Digging deeper into the data shows that it is Auckland users who are most interested in southern property – searches were up 30.59 per cent year-on-year. In contrast, Waikato and Wellington users looking for South Island property were up by 25.09 per cent and 16.46 per cent respectively.Cant

The South Island regions most popular with both Auckland and Waikato searchers were Canterbury, followed by Central Otago / Lakes District, and then Otago. For Wellingtonians, the Central Otago / Lakes District was most attractive, followed by Marlborough and Canterbury.

When it came to the mainland, 80,064 South Island users conducted a specific search for property in a region of the North Island, over the September 9 to December 7 period. That figure is up by 46.13 percent on the same period in 2019.

The number of users from Canterbury searching for North Island property was up by 57.33 per cent year-on-year, which was the biggest increase of all the regional user groups. Otago users also rose significantly: they were up by 45.88 per cent on 2019.

However, for Cantabrians property in the Wellington region is easily the most alluring, with a hefty 103 per cent growth in searches as compared to last year. Auckland and Manawatu / Wanganui were also popular.

For Otago property seekers, the most popular North Island region was Auckland, followed by Wellington and then Waikato.

Realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Taylor says the data clearly suggests that Kiwis are now looking further afield than their current home bases in their search for property. Although she was initially surprised by this, when she looked around their office she realised that several of their Auckland employees have recently made that shift to the South Island.

“In fact, one of our management team has just moved from Auckland to Christchurch to buy his first home. His ex-wife and son are down there, so there’s a family reason behind the move. But he was also empowered to do so by the growth in remote working. So he comes up here for a couple of days each month for meetings but, otherwise, he works from Christchurch.”

Remote working could be one of the key drivers behind this new trend. Being able to work remotely used to be a privilege, and a novelty, in many workplaces, but - thanks to the Covid prompted lockdown - that has changed and it is becoming the norm, Taylor says.

“In turn, that is prompting many people to reassess whether they need to remain in the region they currently live in. Many may be realising they could pay half the mortgage as currently, be closer to family, and still able to work in a good job, possibly remotely, if they were based out of Auckland or Wellington - and so they have been looking around the country.”

The trend is likely to continue, particularly if the vagaries of Covid-19 result in another lockdown in New Zealand, or one of the regions. That’s because both the dangers of Covid itself and the lockdowns are drawing people back to family and prompting them to take stock of their lives.

Gallup life coach Kath Cooper’s experience is that the Covid crisis has led many people to the realisation that not only do they want to make changes in their lives, but they can. Lockdown-enforced time away from workplaces and other situations gave a number of her clients the mental space to make necessary changes, she says.

“Often people put up with something for a really long time because they are used to it, but lockdown provided freedom from usual routines. And, for many people, that has been the catalyst for them to reconsider their options and act on them.”

In her view, the same kind of reassessment of options, and more desirable alternatives, is likely to be a major factor in the increase in people searching further afield for property.

“You also have to think that people may literally have had more time to sit down and do more comprehensive research online into properties,” she says. “The additional time, along with increased focus on family and lifestyle considerations, could well have led people to broaden their criteria and search a much wider range of locations.”

The Covid-prompted desire for change and the possibilities presented by remote working may be fuelling the increase in would-be property buyers looking outside their region. But for many there’s a range of other elements, such as affordability and lifestyle, at play too.

Aspiring first home buyers Natalie and Dylan Bird moved to Wellington on their return from their OE last year. Natalie had a public sector job in central Wellington but they were living in Upper Hutt, which meant commuting every day.

That commute, along with Wellington’s weather and rising prices, got to her and the couple decided to look to the South Island to buy a property. Nelson caught their eye and they have been trying to buy a house there ever since, having moved to the city along the way.

“It hasn’t been easy. The Nelson market is crazy and in central Nelson, which is where we want to live, house prices are not much cheaper than in parts of Wellington. We’ve put in multiple offers on houses, but keep getting pipped at the post, partly because of the Kiwisaver deposit release time.”

Despite this, the move has been worth it, she says. The couple have now both got good jobs in Nelson and they love the access they have to the attractions of the South Island, like Queenstown and the Heaphy Track. Additionally, Dylan is originally from the West Coast, so they are closer to family.

However, if their decision had solely come down to housing affordability, Christchurch would have been a better bet, Natalie adds. “House prices are much more reasonable down there. I think there’s greater value for money and the city itself feels really vibrant.”

Realestate.co.nz’s data indicates that many North Islanders share that view and are checking out Canterbury property in response. Wellington-based Griffin Sharma is one of them and he has recently gone on to buy a rental property in Christchurch.

He says that he and his wife are in a strong financial position and that the first lockdown made them decide to buy an investment property. “Like many others, we thought that the housing market would slow down, but the opposite happened and trying to buy a Wellington property where the numbers worked just became impossible. The amount of money people are willing to pay is crazy and I couldn’t justify it.”

Over the last year, he has been travelling to Christchurch one day a week for work so he decided to take a look at the sort of properties available in the region. “Prices were very reasonable and the market was not as competitive, yet it’s our third largest city and it has a great feel to it. I could only see an upside to the market in future.”

The attractions of the Christchurch market prompted Griffin to act quickly and he has just settled on a property in Papanui. “The house is on a section with potential to add another dwelling and the property already has good returns. It’s a great investment and I’m really happy that I looked away from Wellington and ended up buying further afield.”

It is easy to see why the more affordable price points and lifestyle attractions of the South Island are enticing for North Islanders. But the high property prices in cities like Auckland, Wellington, and Tauranga do beg the question of what is likely to be driving South Island interest in North Island property.

Realestate.co.nz’s Taylor says the reasons behind the South to North interest are harder to tell, but she would hypothesize that it would be largely career driven, although being closer to family could also come into it.

“Covid reassessment might be prompting people to think about their career progression and ambitions. So South Islanders might be looking at places where there are more job opportunities of the type they want and where they can chase their dream.”