Saved from demolition, this former church for sale is a stunning modern home

Formerly St Stephens Anglican Church, this conversion in Waitaki has created a contemporary, light-filled designer home.

Church “conversions” are not known for their light, bright interiors – most usually, exposed timber ceilings and rafters and minimal windows give them a dark, ecclesiastic feel.

But the former St Stephens Anglican church in Hampden, Waitaki is nothing like that. The current owners, who bought the church in 2015, have completely transformed the interior to create a light, cheerful home that still retains its traditional character.

The interior, which has only just been finished, features white-painted timbers and rafters.

TALL POPPY The traditional character remains, but the former St Stephens Anglican Church in Hampden, Waitaki has undergone a thoroughly modern conversion.

Not surprisingly, the owners say it was a tough decision to cover the original kauri trusses: “They are still intact but the dark wood was oppressive,” says one of the owners. “It is now covered with a tongue-and groove-ceiling which preserves the integrity of the original boards. It feels calm, serene and peaceful.”

The changes include new insulation– the renovation has been built to the current building code.

The owners say they “got a lot of satisfaction from saving the church”, as someone else who wanted to buy it was going to demolish the building and put up townhouses on the site.

TALL POPPY The current owners bought the church in 2015 and have spent the past five years restoring the building. They are now looking to undertake another project.

A designer kitchen with a long island now sits at the front of the church, where the altar once stood. It is flooded with natural light from three Gothic-style windows. All the cabinetry is below bench level to preserve the sense of the original space and the windows – even the refrigerator is to the side in a scullery behind French doors.

The bedroom is a large mezzanine that sits beneath the soaring ceiling, and there is a new bathroom.

TALL POPPY The original kauri ceiling remains intact beneath a new timber tongue-and-groove ceiling - the owners say they found the kauri too oppressive.

TALL POPPY The largely monochromatic interior gives the church a serene, peaceful ambience.

But, now they have finished the project, the owners have itchy feet and are looking for another building that needs saving.

They have listed the church with Jane van Schreven of Tall Poppy. The 2000 square-metre property includes an additional self-contained one-room cottage with bathroom.

TALL POPPY The elevated designer kitchen replaces the original altar at the front of the building.

TALL POPPY All the cabinetry is below bench height, so it doesn't interfere with the windows.

Van Schreven says the property, which is just minutes from the beach and a short drive from the Moeraki Boulders, is well suited to an Airbnb operation.

It is for sale by negotiation, with enquiries over $545,000 invited.

TALL POPPY The bedroom is on the mezzanine level. The renovation meets the current building code.

TALL POPPY The renovation included a new bathroom.

TALL POPPY The separate, self-contained cottage on site offers an additional 54 square metres of accommodation.