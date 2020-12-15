Christchurch open homes get so crowded that agents are hiring icecream trucks

More than 80 families turned out to an open home in St Albans, Christchurch, ahead of its auction last week.

There is no rest for real estate agents in the lead-up to Christmas this year.

The crowd of 80 families that turned up to an open home in St Albans, Christchurch, last week is a textbook example of buoyancy in the current market.

The four-bedroom family home on Carrington St, within minutes of the city centre, went for $1.1 million at auction.

“Open homes and on-site auctions are so busy now that we’re seeing offices use things like a Mr Whippy icecream truck to keep visitors entertained and engaged,” Ray White New Zealand's South Island regional manager, Jane Meyer, said.

Ray White/Supplied Gatherings for open homes and auctions are now so large that icecream sellers are being asked to provide light relief.

Ray White’s Christchurch offices sold 24 properties under the hammer for a combined total value of more than $16.5m last week, and the agency has 36 auctions still to be called before Christmas Day.

READ MORE:

* Buyers splashing out on trophy homes in top Christchurch locations

* The Churn: What it is like to do open homes as an older, solo buyer

* Thirteen-year peak for Canterbury house sales

* No easy solution in housing crisis blame game

* Home ownership at lowest level since 1951



Meyer said she had never experienced a pre-Christmas buying frenzy like this in her 30-year career.

“We've always tended to remain fairly busy up until the last weeks before Christmas, but this is exceeding that by a long shot. It is extraordinary.”

November marked the biggest month of house sales for Canterbury in more than 13 years.

RAY WHITE/Supplied Ray White's South Island regional manager, Jane Meyer, says she has never seen a buying frenzy like this her 30 years in real estate.

The region's median house price of $526,000 still lags well behind the national average of $749,000, making it the most affordable main centre in the country.

Statistics from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) show Canterbury had 1333 house sales in November compared with 1012 in the same month last year. That is an increase of 31.7 per cent, slightly above the national increase of 29.6 per cent.

Canterbury was one of the few regions that did not experience its lowest level of housing inventory ever in November, according to REINZ.

“We have certainly had more stock than ever come to the Christchurch market, but we have also had more sales than we have ever seen before,” Meyer said.

She said the sales team was exhausted.

Most of the agents hadn't been able to take their usual holiday because the quiet winter months had been anything but quiet.

“A lot of them are hoping to get a break now, but we’re suggesting that's not going to be happening because buyers are not going to take a holiday.”

More listings are set to go up at the end of this week.

Ray White/Supplied Internal auction data for Ray White shows the auction day clearance rate in Christchurch last week was 82.8 per cent – an increase of 21.22 per cent year on year.

The latest housing affordability report from interest.co.nz showed Christchurch still offers the best value of the main centres, with mortgage payments taking 18 per cent of after-tax pay for an average couple buying a first home with a 20 per cent deposit.

That contrasts with between 32 per cent and 40 per cent in Auckland (depending on location), 26 per cent in Wellington and 22 per cent in Dunedin.

However, agents are also reporting an emerging demand at the top end of the market for trophy homes in sought-after locations such as Richmond Hill, Taylors Mistake Rd, and Scarborough Hill.

Adam Heazlewood, of Bayleys, told Stuff at Monday lunchtime that he had “already rung up two sales today over $1.6m”.

REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said if 2020 had taught us anything in regards to the property market, it was to expect the unexpected.

“Normally we would expect to see property sales slow down in the approach to Christmas, as attention shifts to holidays and family time," she said.

“This year continues to go against ‘normal’ patterns, as agents are reporting high levels of multi-offers, pre-auction offers and auctions being brought forward and selling with high clearance rates in the early weeks of December, across the country.”

The approaching reintroduction of loan-to-value ratio restrictions and the ongoing fear of missing out has pushed buyers to remain active into the summer months.

The Mr Whippy icecream trucks have been called to open homes and auction days to provide some light relief to stressed house hunters.

Their presence was also a small thank you to the neighbours for putting up with the foot traffic, Meyer said.

Norwell said she thought it was a great initiative to keep visitors and buyers engaged in what can be quite a long day for families.

For those looking to buy or sell, it seems there is plenty of heat in the market, with no signs of a summer cool-down.