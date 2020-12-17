Regional suburbs record highest house price growth

Property investors will now need 40 per cent equity when borrowing from ANZ.

Forget Auckland’s skyrocketing prices - it’s property owners in Kawerau who have seen the biggest five-year growth in property values nationwide, a new CoreLogic report reveals.

The Bay of Plenty town recorded a 200.7 per cent rise in values over the period. That equates to a tripling of its price and took the November 2020 median value to $318,750 from $106,000 five years ago.

But it was Outer Kaiti in Gisborne which turned in the greatest 12-month change in median values, according to CoreLogic’s Best of the Best Report. It saw a 39.7 per cent increase, which left its median value at $335,900, as compared to $240,450 a year ago.

The report, which looks at prices and growth in suburbs around New Zealand and identifies the top-performing ones, also shows an increase in the number of suburbs with a median value of $1 million.

Auckland now has 117 $1 million-plus suburbs, while Wellington has 12, Christchurch has four and Tauranga has just joined the club, with Mount Maunganui hitting the milestone.

CoreLogic senior property economist Kelvin Davidson said the data confirmed the strength of the post-Covid rebound nationwide.

Forty-six suburbs have seen their median value increase by at least $100,000 in the past year, with 33 of those in Auckland.

This, along with the number of suburbs which now have median values over $1 million highlights the upward momentum of the market, Davidson said.

“That sort of growth certainly didn’t seem likely back in April and May, when sales activity collapsed and prices were looking fragile.

“Yet the rise in average property values for 2020 as a whole could be in the vicinity of nine to 10 per cent. It’s pretty remarkable when measured against some forecasts made during lockdown that prices could fall by 15 to 20 per cent.”

SUPPLIED CoreLogic’s Kelvin Davidson says there is strong upward momentum in the housing market.

The property market heat extends beyond the main centres, as demonstrated by the value growth results in Kawerau and Gisborne.

While Outer Kaiti earned first place in the median value growth stakes over the past year, there were five Gisborne suburbs in that particular top 10 list.

Those suburbs were Tamarau (38.1 per cent growth), Kaiti (32.9 per cent growth), Te Hapara (28.1 per cent growth) and Mangapapa (27.6 per cent growth).

Gisborne’s market has been performing particularly well of late and Ray White Gisborne owner Shelley Donaldson said the CoreLogic data confirmed its strength.

The market was being driven by a growing number of people returning and moving to Gisborne, but Gisborne had always been popular with first-home buyers and investors, she said.

“Competition between these buyer groups combined with low levels of housing stock on the market are all contributing to the heat of the market.”

Vivienne Haldane/Stuff Gisborne’s housing market is running particularly hot this year.

Little in the way of development and subdivisions was happening in Gisborne and until some new building came through to ease the pressure, the market was unlikely to cool, Donaldson added.

Meanwhile, CoreLogic’s data also showed that Auckland’s Herne Bay still has the country’s highest median value ($2,681,650), and that an Auckland property sold for the highest price of the year ($12,250,000).

Runanga in Greymouth had the lowest median value ($150,950), while Lake Hayes in Queenstown had the lowest 12-month change in values (-10.9 per cent) and Avonhead in Christchurch had the lowest five-year value change (-0.3 per cent).

Davidson said that, provided Covid continued to be managed successfully, it was hard to see the property market being seriously thrown off its current course in 2021.

While reinstating the LVRs might freeze out some investors, he did not think it would be a game-changer, as the key drivers of low mortgage rates and a tight supply of listings remained in place.

“For property values, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another increase in the range of 5-10 per cent next year. However, 2020 has taught us that nothing can be taken for granted, and no doubt there’ll be plenty of twists and turns in store for 2021.”