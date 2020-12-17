The beach towns where house prices are up more than 50 per cent

Akaroa is home to about 750 permanent human residents and 1000 nationally vulnerable Hector’s dolphins.

The Kiwi dream of the house, the bach and the boat is becoming a luxury few can afford.

House prices in some holiday hot spots are soaring as more families choose to make the bach their permanent residence after a year of uncertainty, lockdowns, and the realisation that working from home might as well mean working from the beach.

Median house prices in the most popular beach towns have increased by more than 50 per cent when compared with the same time last year, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Median house prices in some holiday hot spots increased by more than 50 per cent when compared with the same time last year, according to REINZ.

The unofficial winner of the holiday hot spot popularity contest is Akaroa, a small town on Banks Peninsula just one-and-a-half hours’ drive from Christchurch.

Akaroa, home to about 750 permanent human residents and 1000 nationally vulnerable Hector's dolphins, had the strongest median price increase of any holiday spot in the country of 58 per cent.

Its median price soared from $525,000 for the three months ended on November 30, 2019, to $830,000 for the same three-month period this year.

Akaroa real estate agent Alan Nobbs, of Harcourts, said there had been about four $2 million-plus sales in the town this year.

He estimated the value of an average Akaroa home in the town had risen by about $100,000 in the past 12 months, but some prices had been close to rating values.

Akaroa was playing "catch up" and the whole market had lifted, Nobbs said, and the trend was also evident in other harbourside spots and the bays.

The big prices had been paid for holiday homes with harbour views or waterfront locations, he said.

"There have been some incredible prices for some types of property."

Most buyers were from Christchurch or other parts of Canterbury, plus a few from Auckland, he said.

Second largest increase in North Island beach town

In the summer months, Waihī Beach is inundated with holidaymakers and city escapees from Auckland, Hamilton, Coromandel, Tauranga and the broader Bay of Plenty.

The numerous bush walks to waterfalls and pōhutukawa-laden bays lure seekers of a classic Kiwi holiday.

It is little wonder the beachside village destination in the North Island experienced the second largest median price increase of 50 per cent.

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times Waihi Beach, a white sand destination in the North Island, has recorded a year-on-year median price increase of 50 per cent, from $700,000 in November last year to $1.05 million this year.

Property prices in Waihī Beach surged year on year from $700,000 to $1.05 million.

Sales volumes increased significantly, too. Just 14 sales were made in the white sand destination during the three months ended in November 2019, compared with 40 for the same period in 2020.

“Waihī Beach is quintessential Kiwi,” Portia McKenzie, who moved to the town with her husband, Cameron, and 11-year-old son Koen from Rotorua in 2018 told Stuff Travel.

“Sand in your hair, bare feet in the Four Square, biking to the dairy for icecream, and street barbecues at the end of the cul-de-sac with the neighbours.”

REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said beach destination holidays have always been a significant part of Kiwi culture and this year’s research into holiday hot spot prices shows that demand for them has increased in 2020.

“This comes as no surprise, considering overseas holidays aren’t an option for many New Zealanders this year, and Kiwis are instead looking to our own shores for a more long-term option,” she said.

“Additionally, with the various lockdowns that New Zealanders have experienced this year, we’ve noticed that individuals and families have taken a closer look at their living situations.

“Some have decided that they now have the option to relocate to a beachside destination and work remotely, or have a secondary [or] holiday home that they can ‘escape’ to, should we find ourselves in a similar lockdown situation again.”

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times Sales volumes for Waihi Beach have also increased significantly, from 14 sales over a three-month period last year to 40 in the same period this year.

However, holiday home prices have not gone up across the board.

Prices in the north coast settlement of Onetangi on Waiheke Island dropped 17 per cent from $1.1m in 2019 to $921,000.

This is probably due to the fact that many properties on Waiheke have been used as Airbnb properties and these may not have seen the same returns throughout the year, meaning owners are opting to sell instead.

Fourteen properties were sold in the small community this year, double the seven that were sold in 2019.

New Zealand’s most expensive holiday hot spot of Omaha also saw median prices increase 22 per cent overall, from $1.76m to $2.15m in 2020.

However, this was down from a peak earlier this year of $2.35m in April.

Oscar Leo Bezzant/Supplied Although prices went down in the Waiheke location of Onetangi, sales volumes were up.

Other holiday towns to enjoy a significant 20 per cent plus bump to their median prices included: Arrowtown (up 27 per cent to $1.56m); Mangawhai and Mangawahi Heads (up 28 and 24 per cent respectively to $765,000 and $875,00); Mount Maunganui (up 25 per cent to $940,000); Papamoa Beach (up 23 per cent to $875,000); Taupō (up 25 per cent to $550,000) and Whangamatā (up 26 per cent to $950,000).

But if the summer break has you thinking you might like to make the family camping spot a little more permanent, there are a few towns where prices have nudged up rather than spiked.

Prices in Banks Peninsula were up 6 per cent from $495,000 to $525,000 and in Waipū only 4 per cent from $760,000 to $790,000. Happy bach scouting.