Are rent caps the solution for New Zealand tenants?

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

Calls for rent controls, or government intervention, are growing as rents around the country continue to rise, and one tenant advocate is suggesting commercial-style leases could be a better option.

The national median rent advertised on Trade Me Property has hit $520 a week and many regions have experienced strong growth in rents.

Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said there was no end in sight to rising rents and the national median could hit $550 next year.

Yet, at the same time, Treasury’s latest set of economic forecasts show that wages are expected to go up by about 2.3 per cent over the next 12 months. House prices are expected to rise at four times that rate.

This state of affairs has prompted tenants to step up their calls for the government to introduce rent controls to put a freeze on the market, as there was for six months earlier this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Renters United have long campaigned for the introduction of rent caps which would prevent landlords from raising rents by more than inflation.They have said this would slow down the rate of increase.

But Auckland businessman Dave Beaumont suggested the answer to the problem could be found in the commercial rental property market.

Beaumont, who owns commercial rentals but not residential ones, said he was flabbergasted by the lack of controls around residential rents, as well as the lack of protection for vulnerable tenants.

In contrast, the average commercial lease tended to be longer, up to ten years or more, and offer greater security of tenure, he said.

“While there are rent reviews every two years, more often than not they are linked to the CPI and if the landlord and the tenant don’t agree during the negotiations the dispute can go to arbitration.

“Commercial landlords accept the need for such controls around rent as it provides them with security around their leases and that adds to the value of the property.”

Not-For-Syndication Residential rents are going up as the shortage of rental property continues.

A similar situation should be put in place for residential tenancies because landlording was a business, not a get-rich-quick scheme, and should be approached in a moral way, Beaumont said.

“Residential landlords need to recognise that people who are renting are not second class citizens. They are customers who can add to the value of your business.”

That’s why he believes residential rents should be set in the way commercial rents are, rather than automatically being increased every year to meet market value.

“If a property is upgraded then some increase is ok. In the business world you don’t just keep putting prices up because it isn’t viable - people will stop buying your product.”

Beaumont said the government needed to act and his suggestion could be a viable way of controlling residential rents.

Rent controls have been used in New Zealand before: Robert Muldoon's National Government froze rents, along with wages and prices, from 1982 to 1984 in a bid to fight double-digit inflation.

But the scheme was not considered a success and opponents believe any new imposition of rent controls would not be likely to have the desired effects either.

David White/stuff Rent controls don’t have the desired effects, according to NZ Property Investors Federation president Andrew King.

NZ Property Investors Federation (NZPIF) president Andrew King said rent controls tended to result in a reduced supply of rental stock.

That would worsen the existing shortage, and lead to a need for more social housing.

King said the call for the commercial-style leases for residential rentals was one-sided thinking because, if the tenant got to stay as long as they wanted, the owner lost control of their property.

“Tenants want security of tenure, but are they willing to forgo being able to give three weeks notice if they want to move? There has to be give and take, not just take.”

During the discussion around the tenancy law reforms which became law just prior to the election, the NZPIF put forward a new tenancy type, based on the German rental model, to the government.

The new tenancy type the federation suggested, which would be in addition to the current periodic tenancy, would prevent landlords from being able to end a tenancy because they wanted to sell the property.

That would provide security of tenure and, additionally, tenants could decorate the property as they wanted.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The government is currently looking at the settings around housing supply and demand, a spokesperson for Housing Minister Megan Woods says.

However, like the German model, tenants would have to put up three months’ bond, would have to provide three months’ notice to end the tenancy (no exceptions) and would have to put the property back to the same state when they first moved in.

King said this would meet the needs of tenants who truly wanted to rent a property and treat it as their home, while providing some advantages to the owner for losing control of their property.

“Not all tenants and owners would want to operate like this, but it would meet the needs of those who do.”

In the current political landscape, there is some support for government intervention in the private rental market.

During the election campaign the Green Party and The Opportunities Party committed to the introduction of rent caps – although no other parties did.

Asked about the idea of rent controls, a spokesperson for Minister of Housing Megan Woods said there were a range of views about ways to mitigate the impact of housing availability and affordability on both renters and homebuyers.

“The government is currently looking at the settings around housing supply and demand and expects to receive advice about potential policies in the coming months.”