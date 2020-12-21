Mid-century Brake House in Titirangi sells 'well in excess of $4m'

Prime News presenter Eric Young and wife Michelle have sold the heritage-listed Brake House in Titirangi. This video first screened early November when the property was listed for sale.

The iconic Brake house in Titirangi, owned by Prime News presenter Eric Young and wife Michelle, has been sold at tender.

Ollie Wall of Wall Real Estate says the stunning Mid-century Modern house, designed by architect Ron Sang for Magnum photographer Brian Brake in the 1970s, fetched a price “well in excess of $4 million”.

“We had a handful of tenders come in,” Wall says. “And it sold to a family we had been working with right from the beginning of the process. It was a little unorthodox, but we actually introduced them to the owners because they had much in common. They really enjoyed each other’s stories and company, and Eric and Michelle are really happy [with the result].”

SIMON DEVITT The tatami room, designed for Brake, reflects his love of Asia, where he worked on many photographic assignments.

Wall still says it is one of the most amazing houses he has ever been in: “I feel energised just being there. And I’ve been so lucky to meet the most incredible people throughout the process – the people drawn to the house are inherently quite interesting. We have had lots of architects and other successful and creative people coming through.”

The house has a Historic Places Category 1 listing. When it was listed, Eric Young told Stuff: “We have a saying, you never have a bad day when you come home to the Brake House. You leave all your troubles at the top of the drive. It is incredibly therapeutic – a zen house in the rainforest with a view. And there are so many ways to enjoy it.”

SIMON DEVITT A large cantilevered deck with a single support pole projects out towards the view of the city beyond.

Sang himself has said: “Without question, it’s one of the best houses I’ve done. That opened many doors for me.”

But Young believes the house is much more than that: “This is his magnum opus – an expression of his art.”

Michelle Young, a lawyer and gallerist said living in a place that is a work of art in itself has a direct impact on daily life. “I believe quite strongly that art, and the warmth and beauty of craftsmanship can elevate your experience of life. We are surrounded by beauty, and nature, and that is very inspiring.

SIMON DEVITT The living areas are defined by beautiful timber ceilings and floors, and full-height glazing along the north side of the pavilion.

SIMON DEVITT There is a strong connection with nature on both sides of the house.

During their seven years in the house the Youngs updated the kitchen, after consultation with Sang and Nat Cheshire of Cheshire Architects. “With everything we do, the first call is to Ron to ask permission and for advice,” said Eric. “Ron’s fingermarks, but also his heart, are all over this house.”

The couple said the existing kitchen was getting tired and there was an opportunity to return that part of the home to something more fitting with the Mid-century style of the house.

The house comprises a series of linked, glass pavilions in two distinct parts – one end for sleeping and one for entertaining. Most of it is just one room wide, ensuring the light and views are maximised.

SIMON DEVITT The Youngs updated the kitchen to better suit the style of the rest of the house - after first consulting with the original architect Ron Sang.

And the house retains the original studio and dark room designed for Brake. “There are three rooms downstairs that he used,” said Michelle. “And all of them have light boxes in bespoke cabinetry.”

Brian Brake became a Magnum photographer in 1955. Particular projects of interest include his 1955 photographs of Pablo Picasso at a bullfight, 1959 coverage of China (where he was allowed an unusual level of access), and his Monsoon photograph series taken in India during 1960. These photos were published internationally in magazines including Life, Queen and Paris Match. He received an OBE for services to photography in 1981.

SIMON DEVITT A bridge walkway leads to the front entry.

The house is still used for fashion and design photo shoots, and for filming music videos.

The Youngs said the only reason they put the house on the market was because they now have a baby, and the house is not toddler-proof.

“It’s not a joyous feeling to have to leave, but then we look at Alfie, and everything changes,” Eric Young told Stuff.