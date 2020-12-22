West Coast property gold for investors

Shane Prasad, head of strategic growth at Harcourts Milestone, talks to Radio Tarana's Vandhna Bhan about the current housing market.

Property investors looking for the golden double of good yields and high capital gains should look to New Zealand’s West Coast, the Real Estate Institute (REINZ) says.

The West Coast has taken over the top spot - from Southland - as the highest-performing region for investors in the latest Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report from REINZ.

It has median rental yield of 6.3 per cent, the highest in the country. It is now the only region to offer a median yield of more than 5 per cent.

At the same time, it had the second highest capital gains in New Zealand over the period covered by the report.

Prices in the West Coast were up by 27 per cent for the three months ending September 2020 compared to the same time last year. This lifted the median price to $249,000 from $196,000.

Taranaki also moved up the ranks to come in as the second-best performer for investors. It had the third-highest capital gains in the country (up 18.8 per cent to $455,000) and the fourth-highest yield at 4.3 per cent.

Rounding out the top three was Tairāwhiti Gisborne, which has experienced strong market performance of late. It had the country’s highest capital gains (up 27.6 per cent to $490,000) and the seventh-highest yield at 4 per cent.

Southland, which has been New Zealand’s highest-performing region for investors for the last few quarters, came in at number six. While it had the second-highest yields (4.8 per cent) in the country, it was ranked 11th for capital gains (12.9 per cent).

Airbnb The West Coast is the highest-performing region for property investors.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Bindi Norwell said some of the smaller regions in the country continue to provide the best returns for investors, highlighting the importance of doing due diligence before purchasing an investment property.

“Many investors want to purchase investment properties in their hometown to make it easier to manage and undertake maintenance, but sometimes the best returns can be found a little further afield.”

The removal of the LVRs, record low interest rates and the fact that people had been unable to travel abroad had made for some significant increases in capital gains over the past few months.

All but two of the regions had experienced double-digit increases in capital gains - and those regions, Tasman and Nelson, still saw gains of 9.6 per cent and 9.4 per cent respectively.

SUPPLIED Recent increases in capital gains will have left investors who have sold their property happy, REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell says.

Norwell said this would no doubt have left any investors that have sold their investment property in the last few months pleased with the result.

In contrast, the third quarter was a difficult quarter for some investors who were relying on strong yields from their investment portfolio.

Not a single region experienced an uplift in yields when compared to the same time last year, Norwell said.

“However, as the Covid-19 emergency rental increase freeze came to an end mid-way through quarter three, it will be interesting to see whether our next report will show an uplift in yields – particularly as investors have been so active in the market recently.”

The report found the worst performing region for investors was Tasman as it had the second to lowest capital gains (up 9.6 per cent to $674,000) and the second to lowest annual yield of all regions (3.5 per cent).