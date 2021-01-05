Action needed to halt rocketing house prices – CoreLogic

The Reserve Bank is under attack for pouring fuel on the house price bonfire with its latest move to boost the economy, but its defenders say it’s not the bank's job to control the housing market.

There’s no end in sight to the relentless rise of house prices, with new CoreLogic data showing near-record growth nationwide in December – and that has prompted renewed calls for action.

CoreLogic released the latest instalment of its House Price Index (HPI) on Tuesday, revealing that property values around the country rose 2.6 per cent in the last month of 2020.

This took growth in the final quarter of the year to 6.1 per cent, which is a rate not seen since the three months ended in February 2004 when it hit 6.6 per cent.

The nationwide average value was $788,967 in December.

There was also strong quarterly and annual growth in many markets around New Zealand, including the main centres.

Of the main centres, it was Tauranga that turned in the highest quarterly rate of growth with 10.2 per cent. The city’s average property value was $876,122 in December.

However, it was Wellington that saw the strongest annual growth. Values were up 15.4 per cent on December 2019, with the region’s average value sitting at $861,794 at the end of 2020.

Hamilton, Tauranga and Dunedin all saw double-digit annual growth too, with those markets up by 11.7 per cent (to $674,562), 14.8 per cent (to $876,122) and 13.1 per cent (to $582,269) respectively.

The powerhouse Auckland market continued to rise, with 6 per cent quarterly growth and 9.1 per cent year-on-year growth, which put the region’s average value at $1.142 million in December.

Value growth soared in most provincial centres, with Masterton recording the highest quarterly increase at 17.4 per cent (to $519,437) and Gisborne recording the biggest annual rise of 30.4 per cent (to $514,212).

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said record low mortgage rates and tight inventory, which meant demand was outstripping supply, were critical to this. But it was clear that Kiwis were looking towards property as a safe investment and the most attractive asset for wealth accumulation.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Tauranga reported the highest rate of quarterly house value growth in the three months to the end of December 2020.

Without any major policy change regarding property in the works, the long-term affordability of the property market was reliant on a significant increase in supply, which was a slow-moving factor, he warned.

“Later in 2021 the potential flow-on impact of such strong growth will eventually be outright unaffordability reducing the pool of buyers able to borrow enough to participate in the market,” Goodall said.

“There will need to be an adjustment of expectations from both vendors and buyers then, but with a full pipeline of buyers right now, and a lack of attractive wealth generating alternatives out there, this point looks some way off.”

Goodall said the situation was leading to greater inequality between those who owned property and those who did not – and that made for growing pressure on the Government to do something to address excessive demand.

An extension of the bright-line test to 10 years and the return of loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions in March with tightened restrictions, so that investors needed a 40 per cent deposit, were the two most likely options.

“But neither option would have an immediate effect on the market. What we really need to see in the short term is an increase in inventory and listings: We need more properties to come onto the market.”

Supplied New Zealand needs more properties to come on to the market, CoreLogic’s Nick Goodall says.

While the housing market’s post-Covid strength has played a key part in New Zealand’s economic recovery, many commentators are increasingly concerned about the longer-term implications.

For independent economist Cameron Bagrie, another year of double-digit house price increases would have serious social ramifications.

He said the return of the LVRs would help to slow the market down eventually, as would the major banks’ move to apply LVRs (of up to 40 per cent in ANZ’s case) from late last year.

“It was good to see the banks recognising the market is getting frothy and taking a responsible stance to try and rein it in a bit.”

But, given the long-term solution comes down to increasing housing supply, more decisive action to try to take some heat out of the market was needed in the short term, Bagrie said.

“The Government has to step up to the plate. It can’t just point its finger at the Reserve Bank. It is a joint problem and the Government has more levers at its disposal than the Reserve Bank.”

Marion van Dijk/Stuff The Government needs to take action in relation to the housing market, economist Cameron Bagrie says.

To that end, the Government should ditch KiwiBuild and plough money into social housing, but it should also reintroduce a housing remit for the Reserve Bank and grant the central bank’s request to include debt-to-income restrictions (DTIs) in its tool kit, he said.

“Allowing the Reserve Bank to introduce DTIs would have more impact than tightening up the LVRs. It’s a blunter, more effective tool and it is a defence against the market going pear-shaped.”

It looked like the Government would extend the bright-line test, but New Zealand already had a tax regime in place that could do the job if Inland Revenue was operating at full capacity, he added.

“They need to give IRD the resources to investigate properly, to identify people who have failed to pay tax on property when they should have and to make examples of them. That could be an effective deterrent.”