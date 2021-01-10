Christchurch holiday sites sold as developer plans new housing

The Christchurch Kiwi holiday park in Bromley has closed and 25 new homes will be built on the site.

A Christchurch urban camping ground has been sold, and part of another has also changed hands, to make way for new housing.

Auckland property developer Anyos Gonczy has spent about $3 million buying the Christchurch Kiwi Holiday Park in Bromley and part of the 219 on Johns Holiday Park on Johns Rd near Northwood, plus an adjacent site.

He has also bought “over a dozen” individual sites around the city for housing development.

The 8000sqm Bromley ground, near the corner of Linwood Ave and Dyers Rd, has now closed.

Gonczy’s 5400sq m site on Johns Rd includes motel units, cabins and a backpacker block. The remainder of the camping ground will reopen in April under a new name and new management with tent and caravan sites.

Unlike many New Zealand camping grounds run on council of Department of Conservation land, both holiday parks were privately owned on freehold sites.

Gonczy’s company Inspire Residential has existing developments in Whanganui and Southland, building free-standing and attached houses.

The Christchurch purchases come as subdivision developers in the city report strong section sales, on the back of high demand for existing homes.

Gonczy said his plans for Christchurch were to build and sell homes, and rent out others. He said he was attracted by the city’s real estate prices.

“From a property value perspective, I feel it has been undervalued for a long time. Figures coming to light suggest this to be the case for a city that has the second largest population in New Zealand after Auckland.”

He will be seeking resource consent to build up to 25 new homes on the Bromley site, and keep the playground, pool and amenities block “for residents’ enjoyment.” The units on Johns Rd will be rented out as permanent housing.

Fergus Brown, chief executive of the Holiday Parks Association, said it was a shame to see suburban holiday parks closing or being reduced, but it was a case of land use changing over time.

Such camps were important as they provided inexpensive holidays for families, and ideal off-season accommodation for travelling school groups and sports teams, he said.

Brown said a minority of holiday parks were on freehold land and able to be redeveloped, unlike most which were on land set aside for reserve use.

Most holiday parks were very busy catering to locals this summer, but Covid-19 had taken a toll, as had freedom camping and Airbnb-type operations, he said. In a usual year holiday parks had between 8.6 million and 8.7 million guest nights, and two-thirds of holiday park visitors were New Zealanders, he said.

“Especially since Covid hit, a lot of the cream has been removed from [holiday park] businesses and their profitability may be in question. These areas are quite subdividable and there’s demand for residential land.”

He said campgrounds made up 20 per cent of New Zealand’s commercial bed nights, and the cheaper accommodation often left holidaymakers with more money to spend on local activities.

Their contribution to local economies meant councils could consider setting aside land for urban holiday parks, which could be privately run or as a public-private venture, Brown said.

The city still has a small handful of suburban camping grounds, plus others further afield in rural and beach areas.

Camping ground broker John O’Brien, director of Holiday Park Brokers NZ, said most holiday parks sold went to other operators.

O’Brien said it was a round-the-clock job for “mum and dad” operators with a small staff, and high land prices in urban areas could make selling to a property developer attractive.