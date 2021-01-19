Do property values really double every 10 years?

The Reserve Bank is under attack for pouring fuel on the house price bonfire with its latest move to boost the economy, but its defenders say it’s not the bank's job to control the housing market.

Conventional wisdom has it that property values double every 10 years and new data from Realestate.co.nz reveals it’s a reality for much of the country.

In fact, it turns out it was not just Auckland property owners who benefited from strong price growth in recent years.

If you are a property owner in Kawerau, Central Hawke’s Bay or Hamilton you too should be a beneficiary of some hefty value gains over the last decade.

The property listing website has just released data which showed that average asking prices increased in almost every district between 2011 and 2020.

Leading the way was Bay of Plenty mill-town district Kawerau, where the average asking price had increased by an impressive 132 per cent.

In 2011, the average asking price for a house in Kawerau was $151,369 and, by the end of 2020, this figure had more than doubled to $351,413.

Homeowners in Central Hawke’s Bay and Hamilton also did well, with average asking prices up 108 per cent and 102 per cent respectively.

Between 2011 and 2020, the average asking price in Central Hawke’s Bay rose from $262,321 to $545,967, while Hamilton average asking price grew from $378,470 to $763,446.

Google The Bay of Plenty town of Kawerau saw the biggest increase in average asking price of all districts nationwide.

Rounding out the top five were Waitakere, with an increase of 99 per cent, and Central Otago, which was up 96 per cent.

Waitakere’s average asking price went from $465,305 in 2011 to $926,889 in 2020, and Central Otago’s grew from $406,561 in 2011 to $795,287 in 2020.

Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Taylor said the data showed that, in the long term, property values do increase steadily in nearly every region, which suggested property was still a sound investment for Kiwis.

What she found fascinating was that the data showed price growth was relatively flat between 2010 and 2015 and then it took off in the second part of the decade.

Supplied Property values do increase steadily in nearly every region of New Zealand, Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Taylor says.

“I think migration probably picked up more from 2015 on, so there was more demand than in the first part of the decade and that put the pressure on supply – of which there was a shortage. This helped push prices up.”

The strong showing of certain regional markets was probably partly due to the fact that many people were priced out of Auckland after the city’s boom years of 2015 and 2016, while the regions remained more affordable, Taylor said.

“The last half of the decade certainly shone for the New Zealand property market and, from where we sit at the moment, it shows no sign of letting up anytime soon.”

Some of the other areas to turn in particularly strong price growth over the decade were south Waikato (up 87 per cent),Napier (up 85 per cent), Otorohanga (up 84 per cent), Auckland (up 84 per cent), Queenstown (up 83 per cent) and Tauranga (up 77 per cent).