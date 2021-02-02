Mana Lodge back on the market, valued at more than $4 million

Mana Lodge, former residence of Sir Paul Holmes, is back on the market.

The former residence of the late Sir Paul Holmes, and one of Hawke's Bay's most high-profile properties, is back on the market.

The New Zealand broadcasting legend designed, lived in, and was married on the site of Mana Lodge, which he often referred to as "his treasure".

The lodge, which sits on 18.67 hectares near Poukawa, south of Hastings, was also the site of Holmes' investiture, which was held two weeks before his death in February 2013.

READ MORE:

* This 14-bedroom French chateau costs less than a central Auckland apartment

* Ormlie Lodge's offshore owners selling grand 'wedding gift' homestead

* Alison Mau: Morrinsville – where the politics is getting dirtier than the worst farm stream

* Late Sir Paul Holmes' multi-million dollar Hawke's Bay mansion sold

* Sir Paul Holmes' former home on the market

* Sir Paul Holmes' Hawke's Bay mansion Mana Lodge is up for sale



SUPPLIED Mana Lodge in Hawke's Bay now includes a top class equestrian facility.

The property was sold by Holmes’ widow Lady Deborah and the Holmes Family Trust for a confidential sum in 2016.

The property, which includes the main home and a two-bedroom “gatehouse” has a council valuation of $4.2 million.

The new owners have added top-class equestrian facilities including a 110 metre by 40m show-jumping arena.

SUPPLIED The main building of Mana Lodge was built in 1947.

The main house has six bedrooms, three living rooms, three bathrooms and a large swimming pool.

The property, being sold by Bayleys, is advertised as “a prestigious estate set on 18.6 hectares of prime farmland, with a history spanning over 70 years”.

SUPPLIED Mana Lodge in Hawke's Bay, formerly owned by Paul Holmes, is back on the market.

The refurbished ‘’Gatehouse’' is now run as five-star rented accommodation with a detached sleepout and ensuite offering further capacity.

The lodge, built in 1947, “has been modernised providing an inviting and completely private sanctuary, which looks out over terraced lawns to ponds framed with water lilies and across the valley to the hills beyond. It features six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a light-filled country kitchen, wine cellar and a study. Formal and casual living areas open onto the expansive north-facing terrace, sheltered by an impressive conservatory which overlooks the sparkling swimming pool and flows to a 40m pergola with paved walkway”, according to Bayleys.

SUPPLIED The refurbished ‘’Gatehouse’' is now run as a five-star rented accommodation.

The grounds include an amphitheatre, a network of limestone paths, lavender field and vast, manicured lawns.