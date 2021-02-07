Price extremes in New Zealand's housing market revealed

The Government will announce initiatives designed to cool the property market and help first homebuyers.

New Zealand’s property market is “mayhem” right now, but there are still parts of the country where the median house price is less than $100,000.

Heading towards the end of last year, house prices were surging and fear of missing out (FOMO) had taken over the market.

There’s no sign of that stopping any time soon, with the latest data from CoreLogic showing that property values nationwide were up by 12.8 per cent in January, as compared to January last year.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Auckland’s Herne Bay is New Zealand’s most expensive suburb.

Now, Homes.co.nz has run the data to reveal which suburbs are now New Zealand’s most expensive and, conversely, which are the cheapest.

Auckland, which now has a median value of $1 million, dominates the most expensive suburbs. Of the 10 most expensive suburbs, nine are in Auckland and one is in Wellington, according to Homes.co.nz.

The 10 most expensive suburbs are Herne Bay, Saint Mary’s Bay, Shamrock Park, Oriental Bay (Wellington), Westmere, Ponsonby, Stanley Point, Remuera, Epsom and Campbells Bay. Their median price ranges from $1.94m in Campbells Bay up to $3m-plus in Herne Bay.

Homes.co.nz chief data scientist Tom Lintern says the $2m club is now eight suburbs strong, with Herne Bay being the only suburb with median values exceeding $3m.

“Despite being the most expensive suburbs, the demand for property in these areas continues to be strong with median values in some being up by over 20 per cent per annum.”

The data puts Herne Bay firmly in the number one spot as the most expensive suburb in the country, with a median price of $3.03 million in January 2021. That’s the result of a 20.1 per cent increase in price from January 2020 and makes it New Zealand’s first $3 million plus suburb.

It comes on top of recent CoreLogic data which also crowned Herne Bay as the highest-priced suburb in the country.

SUPPLIED Demand for property in New Zealand’s most expensive suburbs is strong, Homes.co.nz’s Tom Lintern says.

With Auckland suburbs accounting for the bulk of the top 10, the sole non-Auckland location stands out. Oriental Bay, which is the fourth most expensive suburb in New Zealand, has a median price of $2,141,490 and had a 25.7 per cent increase in prices over 2020.

Real estate agent Phil Mears, from Tommy’s Real Estate, says it has long been one of Wellington’s top-performing suburbs.

“But it’s a bit more exclusive than the others and it’s very tightly held. So there are not many Oriental Bay properties on the market. Values are high though: there are a lot of properties in the $8m to $10m bracket.”

The last house he sold in the suburb was in the $4m bracket. But, in terms of recent sales, more apartments have sold than houses. While apartment prices start from the $800,000 mark, one apartment sold for just over $5m.

Stuff Wellington's Oriental Bay is the fourth-most expensive suburb in New Zealand - and one of the capital's premium areas.

Mears says the enduring appeal of the suburb comes down to the fact it has the best of what Wellington has to offer.

“It’s by the beach.There are restaurants and cafes. There are views across the harbour. Depending on where you are, there’s a view back to the city and you get the last of the sun. It’s an easy walk to the city. It’s a lovely place to live.”

There’s also a scarcity of land for new buildings, with developers always keen on standalone houses that come up for sale. Mears says it’s rare that such properties do come on the market, but some of the area’s new developments are from such sales.

“It will continue to be the premium suburb in Wellington and property prices will continue to reflect that. There will always be high demand for good properties in Oriental Bay.”

Google Maps The tiny town of ŌhuraOhura in the Manawatu/Whanganui region is the cheapest area to buy in.

At the other end of the spectrum, there’s a bit more geographic diversity when it comes to New Zealand’s ten cheapest suburbs.

According to Homes.co.nz, the ten cheapest suburbs are Ōhura, Ohai, Blackball, Ruatōria, Nightcaps, Taylorville, Murupara, Greymouth, Rūnanga and Whirinaki.

Of those 10, four are on the West Coast of the South Island and two are in Southland. The others are in the Northland, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Manawatū/Whanganui regions.

Median property prices across these suburbs range from $43,760 in Ōhura up to $127,384 in Whirinaki. Lintern says that at the cheaper end of the price scale, there are three suburbs or towns with median values less than $100,000.

“With populations declining in these small rural areas, it is clear these are the 'have-nots' of the property boom.”

Tiny Ōhura, which is near Taumarunui in the Manawatū/Whanganui region, is the cheapest town in the country. It has a median price of only $43,760, although Lintern says the area has a large number of properties with CVs of approximately $10,000.

The second cheapest area to buy in is Ohai, which is between Invercargill and Te Ānau in Southland, and has a median price of $85,196. It’s actually seen an increase of 53.2 per cent in prices over the last year.

Ohai was a coal mining town and struggled in the decades after the industry downsized. The community is small at around 350 people and there are no shops or schools, but Ray White Invercargill’s Tanya Colyer believes the town has a future.

Supplied/Supplied Real estate agent Tanya Colyer sold this church in Ohai, New Zealand's second cheapest location, recently.

They are finding that people are selling up elsewhere, cashing up and buying in Ohai for the lifestyle, she says.

“You can get a quarter-acre section with mountain views. It’s great for hunting, fishing, tramping and getting out into nature. It’s beautiful and the community is lovely. It’s easy to drive to Invercargill, but these days there are services like Countdown deliveries and the Bullet Courier.”

The fact that Ohai properties are so cheap is benefiting the town. “It’s affordable buying so those buying are then spending money doing their properties up. But not only are they tidying up the area, they are moving in and it’s all good for the community.”

It’s a trend likely to continue, given the steep increase in prices around New Zealand along with the growing viability of remote working arrangements and post-Covid lifestyle rethinking, Colyer says.

“There’s some interesting purchases too. I’ve just sold a church to a Kiwi couple who have been living in Australia. They have done a bit of renovation in the past so they are planning to do it up and they are keen to do some more and then enjoy the lifestyle in Ohai.”