Record building consents reaching levels that could surpass their 1970s heyday

Judith Collins says more tradespeople should be let into New Zealand to help build more houses and ease supply and demand troubles.

House consents are reaching levels that could surpass their 1970s heyday – and that means they are “continuing to defy gravity”, an economist says.

New Stats NZ data released on Thursday showed a record 11,291 new dwellings were consented in the December quarter compared to the previous quarterly record in December 1973, when 10,713 new homes were consented.

Stats NZ construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said if the rate of new homes consented continues like the December quarter, the annual figures could surpass those from the 1970s.

But if population size and the number of consents issued per 1000 residents was considered, the figures from the 1970s were still much higher, he said.

“The number of new homes consented per 1000 residents in the December 2020 year was 7.8, while the record was in the December 1973 year at 13.4. The population of NewZealand in the mid-1970s was around 3 million, compared with about 5 million today.”

Over the 12 months ending December, 39,420 new dwellings were consented nationwide, which was an increase of 4.8 per cent on the 2019 year.

Consent issuance was up around much of the country, but Auckland and Canterbury saw particularly strong growth with consents up by 9.9 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.

A major driver of the increase was a rise in consents for new townhouses, flats, and units, which now account for nearly a third of all new consents.

John Selkirk/Stuff House building consents are now being issued at levels unseen since the 1970s.

Issuance for such dwellings went up from 8208 in 2019 to 11,603 last year.

Heslop said that consents indicate an intention to build, and most home construction was completed within a year or two after a consent was granted, although Covid-19 related delays might have affected some construction.

“Typically, high levels of new homes consented are followed by high levels of building activity in following quarters, which has wide benefits for the economy.”

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr has estimated that the conversion rate of consents into new dwellings would be between 80 and 90 per cent.

But for Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod, the data showed consents had continued to defy gravity and indicated a period of strong home building was on the cards over 2021.

SUPPLIED The high level of consents signals a significant rise in residential construction over the coming year, Westpac's Satish Ranchhod says.

December capped off what had turned out to be a massive year in consents, which was particularly impressive given the disruptions associated with the lock downs in the middle of 2020, he said.

“Much of the strength in issuance has been centred on Auckland, where just under 16,700 new dwellings were consented over the past year. That’s more than enough to keep up with population growth, and if that pace can be sustained it will erode the shortage of houses in the region.”

Ranchhod said the data reinforced Westpac’s expectations for a significant rise in residential construction this year.

“That’s being underpinned by the low level of interest rates and strong gains in house prices, which are boosting developers’ confidence. Yesterday’s labour market data signalled that this is already boosting employment in the construction sector.”

The drop in New Zealand’s unemployment rate, which stunned economists due to the spectre of Covid-19, has been attributed in large part to unexpectedly strong growth in construction.