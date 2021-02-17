Outside competition driving up house prices in Christchurch satellite towns

The Government will announce initiatives designed to cool the property market and help first home buyers. (First published February 2, 2021)

Huge growth in North Island buyers is driving demand and increasing house prices in Christchurch’s satellite towns, local real estate agents say.

Bayleys North Canterbury manager Ross Ditmer said the number of inquiries​ from outside the area had doubled in the past six months.

“We listed one lifestyle property recently and the first three inquiries​ were from Kiwis living in Melbourne.”

Harcourts in Rolleston had experienced similar outside interest, with branch manager Richard Tait saying the market was “hot” because of the competition coming from the north.

“I’ve had Auckland families fly down on the weekends on several occasions with the hope of purchasing. They just see such good value here ... Canterbury is New Zealand’s best kept secret.”

Although many families were coming South for a better way of life, he recently heard of a buyer looking to move from Auckland because of ongoing Covid-19 threats.

A recent open home for a median priced house ($600,000) in Selwyn attracted 47 potential buyers and seven offers were tabled within two days, including several from outside Canterbury who had never viewed the property, he said.

It was much the same at Ray White in Lincoln. Branch manager Nick Booth said interest was coming from all over New Zealand.

“The amount of people coming from different parts of the country is quite phenomenal to be honest.”

Ditmer said Baileys’ Rangiora office was fielding interest from two to three people a day, and he believed that would only increase as the new Northern Corridor Motorway made the 30-minute commute to central Christchurch an attractive proposition.

“We will be riding the crest of the wave here for a while.”

Data from CoreLogic shows Waimakariri’s average property values rose 9.5 per cent in the last six months, while Selwyn’s rose 7.5 per cent, and Christchurch’s 9 per cent.

At the same time, there had been a severe decline in listings, with residential listings in Selwyn dropping 64 per cent (from 900 to 330) within 11 months.

Booth said Selwyn’s housing market was strong because of the shortage of available properties and the increased number of buyers.

“Value for money is one of the biggest factors [in Selwyn] and the growing infrastructure.”

Migration statistics supplied from Statistics NZ and ChristchurchNZ demonstrate just how popular Christchurch's neighbouring regions have become following the earthquakes.

Selwyn’s population rose 62 per cent between 2010 and 2019 (41,000 to 66,300) and Waimakariri’s rose 32 per cent (47,600 to 62,800), while Christchurch stagnated with just a 3 per cent rise (464,900 to 516,800).

The February Real Estate Institute and Tony Alexander Real Estate survey reported Canterbury agents had seen “massive” increases in North Island buyers making inquiries about investment properties.

Alexander said the development of the Christchurch Southern Motorway and Northern Corridor would lead to more buyers looking at locations further afield.

“I definitely would expect it to have a positive impact on the Selwyn/Waimakariri areas.”

Canterbury house prices had not increased much in recent years because of cheaper land prices, but agents had reported availability in subdivisions was tightening over the last five months, he said.

Between 2015 and 2020, section prices rose by 12 per cent in Canterbury, compared to 54 per cent nationally, Alexander said.

“That’s where the real difference opened up in terms of affordability between Canterbury and the rest of the country.”