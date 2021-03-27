When money's not enough, desperate buyers are adding heartfelt letters to their tender offers

For many, an affordable home is an unattainable dream, forcing tens of thousands onto the social housing waitlist. (First published October 2020)

In a red-hot property market, some would-be homebuyers are trying to help seal the deal by including heartfelt letters with their tender offers.

With New Zealand’s runaway property market showing no signs of slowing down, buyers can feel forced to get creative and share their personal situation, family information and/or buying motivation. Sometimes it's a sob story, or a heart-warming vignette of family life, or just an explanation as to why the property is the perfect place for the buyer.

And sometimes it works: Northland woman Gloria Bruni is one vendor who chose from multiple offers by considering the letters supplied with tender documents.

Harcourts Gloria Bruni's property in Ngunguru, Northland sold by tender - to the person whose letter most appealed.

Her real estate agent, Susie Purton from Harcourts Whangārei, advised prospective buyers of the bush-clad section near Ngunguru to write a handwritten letter “describing themselves and their ideas about how they would relate to the property”.

“Those letters varied as to what they focused on,” Bruni said, “but all contained a sincere personal voice.”

It was important to her who she chose as they would be her neighbours, sharing a driveway. She liked all four letter-writers and joked she would have liked to be in a commune with them.

“In the end I chose a young couple with small children, having decided at the outset that the land needed youth. I’m delighted with my new neighbours.”

Harcourts Gloria Bruni knew the bushclad property she was selling in Ngunguru, Northland would be ‘tricky to market’.

Bruni said she found the process more work, but rewarding.

A practice on the rise

Haven Realty director Cyril Collier first saw the practice of buyers writing to sellers in 2019 and now appreciates its value.

“The first time I said, ‘What’s with the letter – the people will just take the highest offer.’ But [the vendor] just embraced it. It was a solo mum and she just loved her story.”

Letters to vendors can be ultra-personal sob stories or simple explanations of why a prospective buyer loves the home.

Collier, who sells in Nelson and surrounds, said it was “nowhere near” the highest offer – about $20,000 lower in that case.

He said he didn’t discourage the practice. “For the vast majority, money will be the trigger, but there are people out there accepting lesser offers even in a competitive world.”

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ said there was no one-size-fits-all policy when it comes to writing letters in a tender situation.

supplied REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell says the offer with the fewest conditions and highest dollar amount normally trumps.

“Some agents think letters are a great way to share your story about why you love the property and how you think, for example, the kids might enjoy playing in the backyard.

“However, other agents don’t recommend them and think they can place undue pressure on a vendor to choose someone based on what is written in the letter – particularly if there are tragic circumstances involved.

“At the end of the day, the offer with the fewest conditions and with the highest amount of money is the most likely offer to ‘win’ a property via tender.”

Norwell said tenders and BEO (buyer enquiry over) were more common in Wellington, compared to Auckland where auctions were more popular.

“In part, that’s for reasons of privacy – preferring the behind-closed-doors nature of selling by tender – and Wellingtonians being more generally conservative and also due to the fact that they are a well-entrenched and popular sales method in the capital,” she said.

Bella Foster/Supplied Lowe & Co agent Anji Foster has noticed the practice of letters with tender offers increasing.

Lowe & Co Wellington real estate agent Anji Foster said sometimes vendors did not want to see the letters, not wanting to be swayed by factors that weren’t financial.

But in some cases, a letter was influential.

“Particularly when selling their family home, a place they have a huge emotional connection to it, it’s a really big thing that people going in there will love it like they did, that a family is going in.”

She said a colleague sold a house last month with 27 offers by tender – in that case a personal letter is the only way to make sure the vendor knows a buyer’s circumstances, as it wouldn't be possible for the agent to pass on that information about so many potential purchasers.

Wellington real estate agent Bill Mathieson, from Tommy's Real Estate, said he had sympathy for buyers trying to “look at angles” in a tough market, however price was always going to be the vendors’ main concern.

“Most people selling a house are going to look at money. Most vendors look at them and say ‘That’s nice. However . . . ‘

123RF For most vendors, price is the deciding factor, but some will take a less objective stance.

Two different buyer experiences

Sophie Grant from Pinehaven in Upper Hutt said she wrote a letter for each of the six tender offers she put in “about who we were and why we loved the house”.

“Every single time they took the highest offer – including the one when our offer was finally accepted.

“They had moved the tender deadline forward by a week and it took them a long time to decide, so I am guessing they had a good unconditional offer but our conditional one was quite a bit more.

“I genuinely think tenders should be banned. People are so desperate that they go really high, and it massively inflates the market.”

Natalie Crockett A tranquil view was most important to Mike Malcolm and his wife when they were buying.

Mike Malcolm from Point Chevalier, Auckland, said he and his wife wrote a letter “after two years of tenders and auctions every week missing out”.

“We were at our wits’ end.”

“A house came up that had most of what we wanted and the one main thing we’d been hoping for which was a beautiful tranquil view.”

He said prices and terms were similar to another offer.

“So we wrote a letter. It truthfully told of our experience over the last couple of years trying to buy and the main reason we wanted a house like this.

“They accepted our offer. My wife got to spend her final days in our own home looking out upon that lovely view.”