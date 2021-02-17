Concerns over housing market frenzy

The Government will announce initiatives designed to cool the property market and help first home buyers. (First published February 2, 2021)

Crazy house prices and frenzied buyers are raising eyebrows and concerns among experts working in the housing market, a new survey reveals.

With every month delivering data showing yet more eye-watering house price growth and ongoing reports about heightened sales activity, it is common knowledge the housing market is overheated.

But now experienced property-related experts have started to express their apprehension about the fear of missing out (FOMO) which has taken hold of the market and is causing buyers to scramble to buy anything available.

Independent economist Tony Alexander runs a regular survey to find out what is happening at the coalface of a range of business sectors.

He said a key point to emerge from his latest survey, released on Monday, was that respondents in the housing sector, including accountants and valuers, noted more concerns than he had seen for many years on how panicked people were about the need to buy property, the risks being ignored, and the debt being taken on.

Respondent comments described the interest in property in such terms as “totally manic”, “very bubbly” and “bullish”.

One respondent said it was the most aggressive market they had experienced in more than 30 years, while another said the market was characterised by “crazy prices, very few listings and stressed-out feral buyers”.

This situation meant late-cycle elements were seen as in play with growing risks for newbies, Alexander said.

Supplied Business people working in housing related areas are concerned about the FOMO they are seeing in the market, economist Tony Alexander’s latest survey reveals.

“There is increasing scepticism amongst financiers, real estate agents, mortgage advisers, and valuers regarding the accuracy of valuations potentially over-influenced by inexperienced, under-capitalised, panicking buyers over-bidding for properties.”

Respondent comments indicated that many decisions were being made based on emotions rather than fundamentals, many purchasers did not seem to be working on financial calculations and that an assumption that capital gains would continue was at play.

One respondent said buyers were “going at debt like there is no tomorrow” and they hoped some thought was going into debt servicing should rates rise even a little.

Alexander said in normal times people paid heed to warnings about risks, but the current frenzy was such that more experienced people across professions were concerned their clients were so desperate to buy anything that they were ignoring the risks.

It was reassuring to see professionals raising their concerns and clearly both the banks and, more recently, the Reserve Bank had acted on similar concerns with stricter borrowing rules, particularly for investors, he said.

“There are calm heads around, but they are being swamped by the frenzy out there and people are pushing through the concerns because they are gripped by FOMO.”

Alexander said the return of the loan-to-value ratios (LVRs) would have an impact, albeit a lesser one than in 2016 when the Reserve Bank first introduced a 40 per cent LVR for investors, but FOMO would remain in the market for some time.

Factors like the LVRs, the impact of Covid developments – like vaccinations and borders reopening – on people’s plans, and house prices hitting a level beyond most would take some heat out of the market, he said.

That would, eventually, prompt vendors, who were currently sitting out the market, to capitulate and put more properties on to the market which would boost supply.

“My pick is that we will see the FOMO in the market ease off a bit after the March quarter, although a lot depends on what the Government announces in this regard and the response to that,” Alexander said.

“But if I am wrong about FOMO starting to ease from March and the market shows continued exuberance, I wouldn’t rule out the introduction of a 50 per cent LVR in the second half of the year.”