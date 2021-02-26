Nearly 80 per cent of landlords own just one property, data shows

The Government has told the Reserve Bank to take house prices into account when considering monetary policy. The move has implications for property investors and speculators.

They’re visible, active, often controversial participants in the current housing market – but it’s incorrect to think that most investors own multiple rental properties.

New evidence from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) shows that the vast majority of residential landlords own just one rental property each.

The total number of active landlords with bonds lodged, as of February 9, 2021, was 120,330, the ministry said.

Of those landlords, the number who lodged just one bond, which would generally but not always be for one property, is 93,706. That equates to about 77.9 per cent of the total.

The number of landlords who lodged two to three bonds, which (again) would generally but not always represent two to three properties, was 19,524. That is about 16.2 per cent of the total.

Property accountant Anthony Appleton-Tattersall, who sought the information, said the response revealed a drop of nearly 2 per cent in investors who owned a single rental, compared to the same data supplied in 2015.

But it also showed that landlords with four or more rentals made up less than 6 per cent of the bond lodgement data.

While popular perception had it that all landlords owned multiple properties and reaped big capital gains as a result, the bond data suggested this was not true because, although there were some large landlords, they were not the majority, he said.

The bond data showed the number of landlords who lodged four to 10 bonds was 5037, the number who lodged 11 to 20 was 698, the number who lodged 21 to 50 was 458, the number who lodged 51 to 200 was 561, and the number who lodged over 200 was 346.

Stuff Most residential landlords are small-time operators with just one or two rental properties.

This suggested the number of landlords with 50 to 100 properties was about 0.47 per cent, while the number of landlords with over 200 properties was about 0.29 per cent, Appleton-Tattersall said.

“Most of the landlords in the country are very much small-time operators, many of whom have the majority of their life savings in that property.”

The data also revealed a smaller total number of landlords than in 2015, with a decrease of over 10,000, or about 8 per cent, he said.

“Given we continue to hear that homeownership rates are dropping there must be more rental properties, which supports the conclusion that landlords are consolidating their holdings.

“Depending on the quality of the bond data used to supply this request, the drop in landlord numbers could alternatively, or additionally, indicate that more landlords are using a property manager.”

However, conclusions based on MBIE’s rental bond data can’t be considered definitive.

MBIE advised that bond records cover the total number of bonds lodged (the number of tenancies) rather than the actual number of rental properties. That means there might be multiple bonds lodged against a single rental property.

Additionally, there’s no legal requirement to charge a bond for a tenancy - although it is considered best practice. MBIE doesn’t have information on how many tenants/tenancies have not been charged a bond.

Despite this, MBIE puts the total figure for all active bonds at 453,447 as at February 25, and that figure is not too dissimilar to Stats NZ’s most recent data, which is drawn from the 2018 census.

The Stats NZ data puts the total number of rental properties in New Zealand at 527,853. Of those 440,025 were privately owned, as opposed to owned by public entities like Kāinga Ora, local authorities and Community Housing providers.

In the recent past, different types of data analysis have been used to try and establish property ownership patterns.

One such analysis, which was based on Land Information New Zealand and Companies Office data, found that 13.2 per cent of property was owned by people who had two properties while 6.5 per cent was owned by people who had three properties.

SUPPLIED Most investors are ordinary people who just want to build a nest egg for their retirement, Sharon Cullwick, from the NZ Property Investor Federation, says.

But Appleton-Tattersall said that analysis was based on all property titles so it would have included people's primary residence, commercial property, holiday homes, vacant sections, and potentially even separately titled property like individual car parks.

Property experts Stuff spoke to supported the hypothesis that the majority of investors would own just one property.

CoreLogic senior property economist Kelvin Davidson said it was hard to nail down investors’ ownership structure, but his feeling was that most investors would be at the smaller end of the scale in terms of properties owned.

NZ Property Investors Federation executive officer Sharon Cullwick said more than 80 per cent of residential investors would own their home and just one other property.

“The vast majority of investors are mum and dads, not huge scale investors with multiple properties. Most are ordinary people who simply want to try and build up a nest egg for their retirement.”