'Forest House' glass-box hideaway in Titirangi is for sale

This Modernist-style glass box retreat in the bush in TItirangi is reluctantly offered for sale.

Fourteen years ago, Auckland architectural designer Chris Tate headed to the bush, rather than the beach, to design a weekend hideaway for his family.

The glass box he built in the Titirangi bush instantly caught the attention of architecture aficionados right around the world, for both its design and location. Tate tucked the glass box in between the trees and mounted it on 16 poles, so it would have minimal impact on the environment.

Now, that glass-box retreat, known as the Forest House, has come onto the market. It has been listed with Sven Higham and Glenn Higham of Barfoot & Thompson Titirangi.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON Designer Chris Tate built this glass-box retreat in Titirangi, commonly referred to as the Forest House, for his own family 14 years ago. It was subsequently sold, and is now back on the market again.

Current owners Natasha and Andrew Parkinson say the first time they viewed the property 13 years ago they knew it would be a permanent home for them.

“The design of the house was so timeless and unique,” says Natasha Parkinson. “It has been a great place to entertain, unwind and recharge ourselves and our busy lifestyles. The house allows us to retreat away from the city with only a 20-minute drive; once there you relax and unwind and be a part of a location that is uniquely New Zealand.

“A favourite time of the day is mid-morning sitting out on the back deck with a coffee in hand and a view of the ancient puriri tree, with kereru swooping overhead, cicadas chirping and the dappled light through the trees hitting the house - pure tranquillity.”

BARFOOT & THOMPSON A large branch forms a bower over the timber walkway, framing the house, and the view back.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON Immersed in nature - the bush greenery explodes on all sides.

The couple say they are relocating for work and will miss coming home to their “amazing Forest House”.

Tate says the fact that is looks as though the house could have been designed yesterday is down to the enduring Modernist design principles that define his work.

"I'm not driven by design fads," Tate told Stuff four years ago. "Jumping on a design bandwagon can be so temporary. I believe architecture should be timeless, so it will look just as good in another 10 years, and 10 years after that. A house should last a lifetime without needing many changes. An iconic, Modernist design will even look better over time."

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The house was designed to sit lightly on the land, with16 poles, so there is minimal impact on the environment.

The Forest House was Tate's first project, and, significantly, it has defined his career. "This project has shaped me and my aesthetic.”

The designer says the relationship between the architecture and the bush landscape is critical. "Putting a sharp, clean-edged building within a native bush landscape is incredible – each complements the other so perfectly. The building has a form, but the 'garden' is undulating, untamed and wild."

Walking through the woods, you could almost stumble upon the house, as unexpected as its design.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The designer says the white painted floors make "all your furniture, you and your guests all look like pieces of art".

A black and white colour palette reinforces the clean lines of the house. The cladding is black-stained timber and there are black aluminium columns, doors and windows framing the floor-to-ceiling glazing that brings the bush right into the house.

In contrast, the floors are white. In an interview with The Telegraph after he built the house, Tate said, "Don't ever be afraid to paint your floors white: they are easy to keep clean and make your furniture, you and your guests all look like pieces of art!"

The house has a centrally positioned bathroom and two bedrooms – a guest room or home office, and an extra-large main bedroom with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes.

And the listing agents say despite its “absolute privacy”, the house is just a two-minute drive from the Titirangi cafés and boutiques.

The property will be auctioned on April 23, 2021

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The kitchen is at one end of the large, open-plan living space.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The galley-kitchen echoes the monochomatic colour palette of the house.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON A large mirror reflects the lush bush, which allows dappled sunlight into the ensuite.