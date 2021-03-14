Apartment law change 'would make multi-unit living easier'

Long-awaited movement towards the reform of the law governing apartments has picked up pace with a National Party member’s bill on the issue passing its first reading in Parliament.

The Unit Titles (Strengthening Body Corporate Governance and Other Matters) Amendment Bill, which was sponsored by National’s housing spokesperson Nicola Willis, was pulled from the ballot last year and hit the house last week.

There have long been concerns about body corporates, which manage multiple title dwellings like apartments, and the rules surrounding them. The current law is sometimes seen as outdated and not fit for purpose.

The new bill aims to modernise the existing Unit Titles Act by improving the way information is disclosed to prospective buyers, strengthening body corporate governance arrangements and changing the rules around how funding of long-term infrastructure projects in buildings is worked out.

Willis said apartment living was part of the solution to the housing emergency New Zealand was facing, so it was necessary to remove barriers to more people doing this.

But the current legislation dated from a time when apartment living was still relatively new, she said.

To give a sense of that, Willis pointed out that in 2010 multi-unit housing developments made up around 15 percent of new houses and by 2017 that number was 40 per cent.

“Multi-unit housing developments must continue to grow, but because the current law is archaic and outdated, it is creating headaches for owners and prospective buyers. It is preventing people from choosing apartment living.”

The bill would make life easier for thousands of people currently living in multi-unit dwellings and it would open the door for thousands more people to choose that type of housing in the future, she said.

Former National MP Nikki Kaye started to raise awareness of the need for reform of apartment law in 2016 with her “Apartment Blues” report and she continued to push for reform over the subsequent years.

In 2018, she and current National Party leader Judith Collins drafted National’s Unit Titles Bill and asked former Housing Minister Phil Twyford to adopt it.

At the time, Tywford declined, but indicated support for reform and suggested submitting it as a private member’s bill. Labour advocated for apartment law reform in last year’s election.

Widespread acceptance that it was time to update apartment law to better suit the current environment meant the bill passed its first reading with unanimous, cross-party support last week.

It has now gone to the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee.

Willis said she was looking forward to a constructive process where further refinements can be made and interested parties can share their views on additional changes needed.

“Yes, this is a technical series of amendments, but this is a very important step in solving New Zealand's housing emergency and giving New Zealanders more choices on where and how they live.”

The bill would also have widespread support across the property sector as reform in the space was long overdue and the industry was keen to ensure it was successful, Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman said.

“Strengthening the ownership and operation of multi-owner apartment complexes is positive, particularly as we need to increase our density to house our increasing population right across New Zealand.

“While parts of the reforms will require more clarification, we recognise there is a need for greater levels of transparency and certainty in the unit titles regulatory regime to improve the experience for everyone.”

The council supported better provision of information to people purchasing a unit title property and recognised the need for greater clarity around the duties and expectations of body corporates.

“We agree that industry professionals need to have clear rules as to their obligations, which nevertheless allow for flexibility and creativity in their building, operating, and maintenance procedures.”