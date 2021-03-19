Rare opportunity or risky proposition? $0 reserve apartment up for sale

The Scene One apartment is going to auction with a $0 reserve and listing agent James Mairs says it is a great opportunity for a buyer.

An Auckland CBD apartment, which must sell on auction day, has been listed for sale with a $0 reserve – but buyers will need to do some research before jumping in.

The 62 square metre, two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is in the Scene One apartment block on Beach Rd in downtown Auckland.

Listing agent James Mairs, who is from apartment specialist City Sales, said the Scene One building had complications.

“It’s a leasehold building on Ngati Whatua o Orakei land, and arbitration, special levies, weathertightness issues and a litigation have seen this troubled complex in the media several times.”

The various issues mean there are annual costs that come on top of whatever the apartment sells for. Alongside rates of $1744, there’s also annual ground rent costs because it’s a leasehold building.

Ground rent is reviewed every seven years and goes up according to the value of land locally. After a lengthy period of negotiation, the ground rent has just been finalised.

The current owners expect the ground rent to now be $17,929 per annum but, because the ground rent negotiations took several years, a back pay amount of $25,543 is also due and the new owner will have to pick that cost up.

Supplied/Supplied The Scene One apartment complex is located in the Auckland CBD but has some issues.

Additionally, there’s an annual operating expenses fee, which can vary. This cost is a bit like a body corporate levy but Scene One has no body corporate, so it’s a fee for building expenses. It’s currently estimated to be $8409 per annum.

The building is also still awaiting remedial work for its weathertightness problems. Mairs said a court case relating to this was delayed by Covid, which meant it remained an unresolved issue and the bill for the remedial work would be the new owner’s.

But the apartment itself was “lovely", with a tidy but funky interior, a secure, covered car park and access to facilities including a fully equipped gym and swimming pool, he said.

It also has a sitting tenant, with a tenancy agreement until the end of July 2021, who pays $610 per week.

Mairs said the $0 reserve was a clear sign from the vendors that they were committed to exiting the complex urgently – and it presented an opportunity for a buyer.

“If it was a freehold apartment you’d be looking at a price of around $750,000 up to $800,000, but it’s a leasehold with some issues and recent sale prices for similar properties range from $50,000 up to $80,000.”

However, veteran Auckland property investor David Whitburn said any potential buyer would need to tread carefully if thinking of purchasing the apartment.

Leasehold properties might be lovely and return decent cash flow, but they present challenges when reselling or even refinancing them and there had been some horror stories involving CBD leasehold apartments in recent years, he said.

“Some people don’t appreciate the risks that come with leaseholds, but it’s very much a buyer beware situation. So any potential buyers should ensure they get expert legal and financial advice before rushing into anything.”