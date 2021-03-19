Heat pump crunch as Healthy Homes deadline looms

Heat pumps are in demand as the next Healthy Homes standard deadline approaches.

The supply of heat pumps could be starting to dry up just as demand from landlords accelerates due to a looming Healthy Homes standards deadline.

From July 1 2021, all private rental properties must comply with the standards within 90 days of any new or renewed tenancy. One of those standards is to do with heating and, essentially, it requires the installation of heat pumps.

But reports of heat pump shortages mean meeting that deadline could be a problem for many landlords, especially if large numbers of them all try to get it sorted at the same time.

That’s what happened in 2019 when tenancy law changes required that all rental properties had to have ceiling and underfloor insulation installed by July of that year.

A huge surge in the number of landlords wanting insulation led to a shortage of insulation materials and some landlords missed the deadline.

Now, there are concerns that history could be about to repeat with heat pumps - but with added pressure due to Covid-related supply issues.

123RF Supply chain issues mean there is a shortage of heat pumps at a time demand is picking up.

Air MC Ltd sales manager Nigel Porter said that, overall, there was a shortage of heat pumps but the big problem was that stock was turning up in fits and starts.

“Suppliers are ordering a lot of stock but it isn’t coming in regularly, so they might wait for 8 -12 weeks for stock to arrive but then a huge delivery turns up, and they are flush for a month.”

Similar supply issues were hitting many industries, and they understood it was primarily a logistics issue, largely due to a shortage of containers and shipping space, he said.

“Our expectation is that with the Covid vaccine roll out the world will slowly come back online and supply problems will decrease.”

But limited supply and increased demand from landlords could be an issue as the July deadline approaches, Porter said.

“This time of year is typically slower in the heat pump market, but we are seeing a pickup in demand now for healthy homes installs, which we consider the late rush.”

Oxygen Air managing director Eddy Rotteveel agreed that supply chain logistics meant there was a shortage of heat pumps in the country, with some suppliers running low in stock.

But an equally big issue for landlords wanting to put in heat pumps was a major shortage of qualified heat pump installers in New Zealand, with border controls meaning it was hard to get qualified installers in from overseas, he said.

“The rush to get heat pumps installed in rental properties before July has already started and the fact there is a shortage of stock and installers means some people could run into problems with that deadline.”

Landlord representatives were also concerned the situation had the potential to become difficult for some people.

SUPPLIED The fact most tenancy changeovers occur at the beginning of the year could stagger the heat pump rush, the NZ Property Investors Federation’s Sharon Cullwick says.

Auckland Property Investors Association president Kristin Sutherland said they were hearing there was a shortage of cheaper heat pumps, but most expensive ones were readily available.

While landlords had been advised to make sure their rental properties were compliant with the standards by July, some were still being slow to act.

“The same thing happened with insulation and that led to problems with supply and installation, so we are wondering if it could happen again - but magnified by Covid-related supply pressures.”

NZ Property Investors Federation executive officer Sharon Cullwick said they hadn’t yet received complaints from local investor groups about their members having problems getting heat pumps, but she had heard supply was tight.

“If it does become any harder to get and install a heat pump we could see the sort of situation which occurred with insulation in 2019 which led to some landlords missing the insulation deadline.”

However, it was the January/February period where the most tenancy changeovers occur and the deadline was for new or renewed tenancies from July, she said.

“That might stagger a rush on heat pumps and take the pressure off a bit, but we would recommend that if landlords have a tenancy coming to an end, or up for renewal, around the middle of the year they should be making arrangements now.”

Advice from all those Stuff spoke to was consistent: landlords should act now to get a heat pump order locked in, but be prepared to wait for the stock to arrive.

Rotteveel said that if a landlord had put an order in place but still missed the deadline, being able to prove they had plans underway to install a heat pump could be helpful if a problem arose.