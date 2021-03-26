Len Castle's Group Architect house in Titirangi sells for top dollar

This Titirangi house designed by Group Architect James Hackshaw for renowned potter Len Castle was sold at auction on March 24, 2021.

The Group Architect’s house in Titirangi, Auckland, built for the late potter Len Castle, has sold at auction for $1.79 million.

Listing agent Lynn Lacy-Hauck of Ray White Ponsonby says she believes it was a record for Tawini Road. The vendors Paul Keesing and Tansy Hayden bought it in May 2018 for $1.15 million.

“We had a strong pre-auction offer,” Lacy-Hauck says. “The people who made the offer were absolutely gunning to buy it. Not all potential buyers were able to make the early auction, but there were three registered bidders, and the couple making the offer were successful.”

When the property was listed, the vendors told Stuff they felt like they were caretakers, rather than owners. “We have discovered, for example, that all the brickwork outside came from one of the first kilns Len built,” Keesing said. “We started finding shards of his pottery, which he used as fill between the bricks. One large cupped piece makes a great candleholder.”

The couple modernised the house, but did make structural changes. They put airconditioning throughout the house, which instantly halved the power bill. They also added insulated blinds on the skylights, painted the interior, and undertook some landscaping.

Designed by Group Architect James Hackshaw in the 1960s, the house has added significance architecturally. “We keep discovering more things that emphasise how special it is,” Keesing said.

RAY WHITE As close to nature as can be - the house designed for Len Castle nestles amid native bush on Tawini Road, Titirangi.

RAY WHITE The high vaulted ceiling, with its exposed trusses and skylights heightens the sense of space and light.

One of the more interesting tales Keesing related was the discovery of bottles in the garden: “I was clearing the garden below a hut in the bush where Barry Crump would stay when he came to Auckland, and I found bottles down below. After he had a few beers, he would biff the bottles into the bush.”

During the period the house was on the market, the owners contacted Hackshaw’s family – his daughter remembers her father bringing her to the house. And the two families got together one afternoon recently at the house to share stories.

Keesing, who has a fine arts background, said he has always had an appreciation of Castle’s work, and is intrigued by Hackshaw’s architecture and the way it references the artist’s work.

“To design a house that references Japanese architecture only a decade or so after the Second World War ended would have probably run counter to public sentiment at that time.

RAY WHITE The house opens out to a large deck that heightens the sense of being in the bush.

“To call it the Japanese House and have echoes of Japanese culture in it was quite extraordinary. But there is a link there with Len’s raku pottery [which was inspired by traditional Japanese raku firing].”

Keesing and Hayden have sold because they are looking at a new adventure – they are going sailing, having found a suitable yacht in Sydney.

RAY WHITE There is a large, contemporary kitchen with two islands.