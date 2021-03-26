Family fleeced by rogue 'handyman' have sold their home at auction

The Edgecombe family of Waiuku were devastated they had to sell their house after a fly-by-night handyman did a runner with money meant for their renovation. This week they sold at auction. (Video first published 12 March 2021)

Life is about to change for Samara and Warren Edgecombe and their three children.

The Waiuku family sold their home at auction on Thursday night and can pay back debts incurred when a fly-by-night handyman took their money for a renovation and left them with a house with no roof, no insulation and no money. The drama that ensued affected their health, which ultimately affected their jobs – Warren was made redundant late last month.

Sellling the house was the next step in moving on. “We had one bidder on the phone, who had missed out on so many other homes,” says Sam. “She ended up winning the auction, with the house selling for $620,000. She was so excited and in tears, and so was the real estate agent representing her.

Supplied Sam and Warren Edgecombe have great cause to celebrate - they sold their house at auction last night, and can move on with their lives.

“It was a really good outcome for us.”

The family are now looking for something new: “We are so excited about the possibilities out there – we just have to find the right one for us. We are even looking at the possibility of a live-in arrangement, such as managing a campground. We are open to anything.”

Sam says the move is a little bit daunting, but they know what their priorities are: “Our criteria is (to do) whatever makes us the most happy, and whatever makes our kids most happy. That’s what moving on is all about.”

SUPPLIED Samara and Warren Edgecombe are pictured outside their Waiuku home with Wesley (left), Isaiah and Evi.

The couple would like their experience to serve as a warning to others, to not necessarily accept the cheapest quote, and to be sure to hire a licensed, registered tradie.

The rogue “builder” that took their money and left them in a mess had made a start on the job, but left abruptly, leaving a gaping hole in their roof in winter. Money meant for the roofing an other materials vanished along with the handyman.

The Edgecombes got their house mostly finished with the help of friends and the community, which has helped even more since the story of their plight was published.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON There is a sunny deck on the northwest side of the house that's perfect for evening barbecues.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The house has a spacious, open-plan family living area.

Speaking to Stuff when the property was listed, Sam said the first working bee was held on January 30. More than 20 people who had only known the family for a year turned up to help. The included professional tradespeople volunteering their time and services – a plasterer, electrician, plumber, glazier, builder, welder and tiler.

"Every weekend for six weeks, person after person, would show up and just help, just because they wanted to... I became extremely overwhelmed with appreciation for such kind hearts and loving friends, and am frequently tearful.”

Now, she and Warren are celebrating, and grateful to be able to put the past behind them.

The property was listed by Emily TeKani of Barfoot & Thompson Waiuku.