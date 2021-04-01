Increase in new property listings doesn't dent runaway asking prices

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says the Government received "varied advice" about what impact the policies would have.

Most regions around the country had an increase in new listings in March wproviding house buyers with more options, Realestate.co.nz says.

The property website has released its latest data, showing the national average asking price was up by 16.9 per cent year-on-year to $834,769 in March. That's $120,449 more than at the same time last year.

Average asking prices were also up year-on-year in every region in the country, with all but five of the regions reaching all-time asking price highs in March.

But Realestate.co.nz chief executive Sarah Wood said there was good news for buyers in some parts of the country as 12 of the 19 regions experienced a year-on-year lift in new listings last month.

READ MORE:

* Four new regions become 'buyers' markets', Realestate.co.nz says

* Property market feels impact of lockdown, Trade Me data shows

* Sellers jumping in but buyers still struggle to find houses to buy, Realestate.co.nz data indicates



There were 11,322 properties listed for sale nationwide during March, which was an increase of 12.0 per cent on the same time last year.

The most significant year-on-year increases were in West Coast, Central North Island and Southland, where new listings were up by 26.8 per cent, 26.6 per cent and 25.3 per cent respectively.

Wood said this would be welcome news for buyers who had been faced with little choice over recent months.

“Although we still have a stock shortage around the country, it was encouraging to see pockets of increased vendor activity during March.”

While the national inventory of properties available for sale was still down by 6.1 per cent compared to March 2020, eight regions saw year-on-year increases in total housing stock.

They were Northland (up 1.7 per cent), Auckland (up 5.1 per cent), Gisborne (up 8.5 per cent), Taranaki (up 2.8 per cent), Otago (up 7.3 per cent), Southland (up 1.3 per cent), Marlborough (up 5.2 per cent) and Central Otago/Lakes which saw a significant increase of 37.4 per cent.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland’s average asking price hit $1.1 million in March – despite an increase in new listings.

The other seven regions recorded some big year-on-year decreases in total stock, including already supply-strapped Wellington where total stock was down by 11.3 per cent in March.

Despite the increase in new listings and total housing stock in some parts of the country, average asking prices increases were widespread in March.

Wood said 14 of 19 regions hit record asking price highs, a figure rarely seen in one month.

Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Wellington, Nelson & Bays, Canterbury, Southland, Wairarapa, Central North Island and Manawatu/Whanganui all reached record highs.

The Central North island had the biggest price growth, with a 41.5 per cent year-on-year rise in its average asking price which left it at $736,259 in March. It was followed by Gisborne where prices were up by 32.2 per cent to $629,080.

In Auckland, the average asking price came in at $1,100,593, which tipped it over $1.1 million for the first time. That record price was despite a 24 per cent increase in new listings in the region.

Wood said the data showed there was no sign of property prices slowing down. “Only time will tell what impact the Government’s recent housing announcement will have, but these figures highlight the need for measures to help cool the market.”