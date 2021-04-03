Woman forced to leave Auckland faces $5k bill for rented family home

Two years ago, Kylie* had to move out of her Auckland family home, and to another city, because of ongoing harassment by her ex-husband.

Kylie, whom Stuff has agreed not to identify, had bought him out of the family home but could only afford to service the home loan by making it interest-only, in which the principal is not paid off.

When she and her children left Auckland, she didn't want to sell the property.

She was concerned that if she was no longer working for her current employer, there might be limited work opportunities in her new town.

READ MORE:

* Investor tax rule changes: Government 'will take action' if rents spike, Grant Robertson says

* Investor's sleepless nights over prospect of 'super negative' cash flow

* Housing policy just made NZ a riskier place to do business: thinktank

"I want to keep my house in Auckland in case my work situation does change and necessitate me moving back to Auckland. I am happy to be renting a property here that is the same rent I charge for my Auckland house but now that's all up in the air."

The Government announced last month that it would no longer allow property investors to offset the home loan interest they pay against their rental income, to reduce their tax bills. The change will be phased in over four years.

Kylie said that would mean she would now be paying 39 per cent tax on her rental income and she had calculated that with $8000 worth of tax-deductible expenses, she would now be over $5000 per year out of pocket once the change took full effect.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Kylie doesn't want to lose her foothold in the Auckland property market.

She would also no longer be in a position to purchase a property to live in as lending criteria was likely to tighten further. That was something she had hoped to do once she had completed the subdivision of her existing property to create more equity.

"I've seen disparaging commentary that people are overleveraged," she said. "Maybe I could fall into that category, being on a single income, with no second income to fall back on, and just being able to cover my interest repayments plus maintenance currently."

Until now, she had been happy to take that risk as it meant she was on the ladder, but now she was stressed and unsure of what to do. She said imposing a reasonable increase on the rent she charged for the Auckland property might help.

"There are many people caught in a similar situation to me in that they are not living where they own for whatever reason.

"This needs to be addressed in the new legislation so that we are not stung twice, once, with increased taxation for rental 'earnings' and second by the inevitable rent increases we will likely have to bear."

Daniel Small was another homeowner in a similar situation. He and his wife are moving to Melbourne for work for five years.

Supplied/Supplied Daniel Small wants to rent out his family home while he moves to Australia for work but he’ll now have extra tax to pay.

They had planned to put their recently renovated family home up for rent for the period of time they lived in Australia. However, the changes to interest deductibility meant that the rent would no longer cover the cost.

"While our wages in Australia will allow us to cover the extra tax bill, we will be losing money. We don't want to sell because it's our only house, as well as our family home, and we don't want to be locked out of the property market in the future."

The extra costs added to reservations they had about the increased risks of renting out properties due to tenancy law changes. They had decided to try and rent their property out at a higher cost to cover the interest - while crossing their fingers for capital gains.

Property accountant Anthony Appleton-Tattersall said the problem was that as soon as someone moved out of their family home it was no longer classified as their home.

Supplied/Supplied Property accountant Anthony Appleton-Tattersall.

"The 'family home' is the home that the family are living in. The bright line test, interest deductibility, all of that stuff doesn't affect the family home. But when you move out, it's not your family home any more, it's a rental property."

People in such situations would definitely be affected by the interest deductibility change, he said.

"While the law isn't written yet, it would astound me if the Government considers a provision to allow people to deduct interest on a home in which they habitually reside.

"I expect it will also stop interest deductions for people who are renting out a room or two in their home. Big tax bills on the way, if that's the case.

"I daresay most people who have flatmates don't declare this income or pay tax on it at all, but they're legally required to and not doing so is tax avoidance – ignorance of the law being no excuse."

* Kylie's name has been changed to protect her identity.