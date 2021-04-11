Five-week makeover to sell was so good, the owners chose to stay

When this Mt Eden house underwent a five-week makeover to sell, there was an unexpected outcome.

If you have ever seen Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It series, you will know how this story goes.

But there was no “competition” involved with this project, and no reality TV. The owners simply wanted to give their tired Mt Eden bungalow a serious facelift before they put it on the market, and contacted speedy renovation specialist Abi Wisnewski.

What they hadn’t banked on, was loving the end result so much they decided to stay put.

JAMIE COBEL This attractive Mt Eden bungalow was made over to sell over a period of five weeks, but the owners loved the changes and decided not to sell after all.

“They had lived in their much-loved family home for 14 years, but hadn’t done anything to it,” Wisnewski says. “The house was in three parts –at the front it appeared as a bungalow; in the middle was a transitional villa; and out the back was a newer, more modern extension. And there were three different types of flooring, on slightly different levels. It was quite disconnected.”

READ MORE:

* Kitchen design - refresh, renovate or start from scratch?

* Family fleeced by rogue 'handyman' have sold their home at auction

* This globe-trotting family restored their grand Wellington villa from overseas



Linking all three styles to present a coherent, flowing interior was a major undertaking. Doing it in five weeks even more so: “When people want to put their home on the market, they don’t want to waste any time. It’s about being responsive.

“But the speed does freak people out. I say to them, ‘Be warned, I’m coming in hot. And I will have the bathroom stripped, the kitchen gone and the floors up before any new work starts. It’s a bit like a reno rumble – it happens very quickly.”

JAMIE COBEL Abi Wisnewski pioneered the concept of home makeovers to sell in New Zealand, not to be confused with home staging.

In this instance, Wisnewski’s team floated a new, level timber floor over the entire house, updated the kitchen and bathroom and improved the lighting and many fixtures.

“The owners wanted a look inspired by a New York luxury hotel, so there is a lot of polished brass. We took a cue from the original door handles and then rolled that out. In the new master suite we used a hexagon green tile and a gold tile on an art wall in the bedroom that links it all together.

JAMIE COBEL New cabinet fronts, benchtops, lighting, fresh paint, and a new floor throughout the house, have transformed the interior.

“New scotias and ceiling roses in the lounge, kitchen and dining areas helped to ensure the rooms all became part of the same house.”

For this project, the kitchen cabinetry was upgraded with new “fronts” and new benchtops added. The handles, which had been mismatched, were replaced. The scullery was also transformed.

JAMIE COBEL The main challenge for this project was linking three disparate architectural styles.

“We took out the cabinetry that wasn’t working, put in new cabinets and open shelving and new benchtops, so it is much more cohesive,” Wisnewski says.

Other changes included a full interior repaint, which has helped to lighten the interior, and a new wardrobe and study space for the daughter’s room.

JAMIE COBEL Warm neutrals feature in the redesigned living room. Home staging furniture for the photo shoot was supplied by Living Edge.

Wisnewski says it is quite common for homeowners to change their minds when they see the finished result of a “makeover to sell”. But she would do things differently if she knew in advance they would be staying.

“I like to embed some of their personality into an interior if they are remaining in the house. I create a plan around them that’s more personal. Otherwise, I design the house to appeal to a broader market.

JAMIE COBEL The main suite features a bespoke artwork that ties in with the tiles in the ensuite.

“Homeowners often don’t know where to start when they want to improve their home to sell. I suggest they look at their target market and design with that in mind. It’s all about restraint.

“Buyers will always try and bring the price down if they can see there is work to do. And the fastest way to devalue your home is to paint it yourself.”

JAMIE COBEL The ensuite bathroom has green hexagonal tiles in a shower niche.

Wisnewski fixes issues that will put people off, with creative solutions that don’t break the bank. “I am always thinking, ‘What can I do to make this home beautiful and appealing, but not overcapitalise’.”

Wisnewski, who has pioneered Kärlek Home Makeovers in New Zealand, says they are not to be confused with home staging, which is a temporary aesthetic transformation.

JAMIE COBEL New wardrobes and a study area are features of the daughter's room.

She has a full team of tradies at her disposal, and projects are priced upfront. She says homeowners spend varying amounts, starting from $50,000 and going “anywhere up from there”.

And if homeowners decide they won’t go to market after all, then that is perfectly fine.