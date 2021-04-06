Wellington's original tiny home to have new life as artist's studio

The house at 251 Tinakori Rd had been in one family’s ownership for over a century.

The 150-year-old “original tiny home” in Thorndon’s Tinakori Rd has sold for $835,000.

The 44-square-metre cottage, previously held by the same family for 122 years, has been sold to Wellington artist Helen Casey and her husband, Tony Casey. The couple plan to live in the space and Helen will use it as a working studio.

The cottage, on 92sqm of land at 251 Tinakori Rd opposite Premier House, was thought to have been built in the 1860s. It comprises only three rooms: an open-plan kitchen and living space, a double bedroom and an outdoor laundry and bathroom.

Supplied The home was staged for sale by Roz Scott from Tickadeeboo.

Previous owner Paul Duignan said he and his siblings who inherited the property “wouldn’t have sold it for less than that”.

“But the figure was right on what our real estate agents Mike Robbers and Socheata Tep from Lowe & Co said it would go for.

“We always knew we would be dreaming if we thought it would go for the large sums that some people assumed it might.”

Supplied The combined kitchen and living looks out onto the street – and to Premier House across the road.

The cottage had been in Duignan’s family since his great-grandmother, Mary Ann Duignan, bought it in 1899.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF After the Covid-driven demise of international tourism, Fran and Daniel Huelsmeyer stopped running a lodge and starting building tiny homes.

Mary Ann Duignan was a character well known around Thorndon in the 19th century. She was illiterate but an astute businesswoman, who ended up owning several properties in the neighbourhood after using funds collected for her after her husband was killed in an accident.

Supplied The cottage has one bedroom which opens out to the courtyard.

Duignan said the cottage’s historic character had added to its value. Conservation architect Chris Cochrane described it as an example of simplicity in housing design typical of the period.

“Obviously with people wanting to have smaller environmental footprints, this type of living is now starting to come back in.”

Tony Casey said he and his wife would move from Makara. They planned to furnish the cottage in keeping with its era, and had just found a gateleg oak table which dated to the 1700s (the legs) and 1800s (table top).

Supplied The outdoor bathroom and laundry are combined.

Casey said the history of the place made for a lovely story. “And we will have to be careful to maintain the integrity of the house.”

He didn’t mind living in close quarters. “We’ve been married 30 years, and we’ve lived in some weird places.”

Paul Duignan said it was sad to see the cottage leave his family. “But it’s been a week of severing ties with Thorndon in that our 99-year-old Aunt Mary also died last week. She was brought up in Thorndon and was the last of that Thorndon generation in our family.

Supplied The loft space can't be called a second bedroom, but it could certainly work for guests.

“But the great thing is that we’ll still be able to walk or drive past the cottage at 251 and maintain our connection with it, and now see Helen working away creating beautiful art inside.”