Grant Dalton's former Remuera mansion is listed for sale

Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM recently sold this 880-square-metre mansion, which was once a diplomatic residence. It was formerly owned by Grant Dalton, the chief executive of Emirates Team New Zealand. (Video first screened April 2021)

A landmark mansion in Victoria Ave, Remuera, formerly home to Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton and now owned by Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM, has been listed for sale.

Dalton sold the property in 2018 to Manson for $16.55 million, but listing agent Edward Pack of Bayleys Real Estate Ponsonby says this sale is not a “money-making exercise” for Manson.

“The family had purchased the property with plans to be there 10 to 15 years, but because of the Covid lockdown they moved to a country house they own outside Auckland. They have now made their life there and won’t be returning to the city.

BAYLEYS The Manson mansion in Victoria Avenue, built in 1900, sits on a massive 1981 square-metre site.

“However, the family had already carried out significant renovations on the property, using the services of architect Christian Anderson, and the sale presents a wonderful opportunity for the next purchaser to buy a turnkey property finished to a very high standard. Because it is not a money-making exercise, the next buyer will end up getting a really good deal.”

The 1981 square-metre property is described by Pack as an “estate beyond compare” on Remuera’s “most prestigious avenue”.

The listing says the 880 square-metre house was a diplomatic residence for several years. The renovations have maintained the traditional character, including the original stained-glass windows and board-and-batten ceilings.

BAYLEYS The three-storey house opens out to long verandas that overlook a full-size grass tennis court.

BAYLEYS Outdoor entertaining is a breeze.

With five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a huge, social kitchen and four living areas, the house is designed for entertaining on a grand scale.

Wide verandas overlook the meticulously landscaped grounds and a driveway lined by mature palm trees. The property features a full-size tennis court, heated swimming pool, sauna and basement gym.

Culum Manson is commercial director for the giant development company Mansons TCLM founded by his father Ted (Edward) Manson. Culum’s brothers Luke and Mac are also directors in the company.

The Victoria Ave property is being offered for sale by negotiation.

Bayleys Four-car garaging is provided at the end of the long driveway.

Bayleys The Manson family has renovated the property over the past two years.

bayleys There are four living areas, each designed for a particular time of day or season.

bayeys The house has been renovated for contemporary living, but retains its traditional character.

Bayleys Bedrooms on the upper level also open out to verandas and views.

bayleys There is plenty of space for walk-in wardrobes.

bayleys Bathrooms are every bit as beautiful as you would expect.

Bayleys The gymnasium is in the basement.