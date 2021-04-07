Grant Dalton's former Remuera mansion is listed for sale
A landmark mansion in Victoria Ave, Remuera, formerly home to Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton and now owned by Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM, has been listed for sale.
Dalton sold the property in 2018 to Manson for $16.55 million, but listing agent Edward Pack of Bayleys Real Estate Ponsonby says this sale is not a “money-making exercise” for Manson.
“The family had purchased the property with plans to be there 10 to 15 years, but because of the Covid lockdown they moved to a country house they own outside Auckland. They have now made their life there and won’t be returning to the city.
“However, the family had already carried out significant renovations on the property, using the services of architect Christian Anderson, and the sale presents a wonderful opportunity for the next purchaser to buy a turnkey property finished to a very high standard. Because it is not a money-making exercise, the next buyer will end up getting a really good deal.”
The 1981 square-metre property is described by Pack as an “estate beyond compare” on Remuera’s “most prestigious avenue”.
The listing says the 880 square-metre house was a diplomatic residence for several years. The renovations have maintained the traditional character, including the original stained-glass windows and board-and-batten ceilings.
With five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a huge, social kitchen and four living areas, the house is designed for entertaining on a grand scale.
Wide verandas overlook the meticulously landscaped grounds and a driveway lined by mature palm trees. The property features a full-size tennis court, heated swimming pool, sauna and basement gym.
Culum Manson is commercial director for the giant development company Mansons TCLM founded by his father Ted (Edward) Manson. Culum’s brothers Luke and Mac are also directors in the company.
The Victoria Ave property is being offered for sale by negotiation.