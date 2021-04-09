Thames-Coromandel average house price soars above $1m

The Government wants to ensure first-home buyers can get into the market, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says, and there is concern around "what's happening with prices and that accessibility". (This video was first published on March 15, 2021.)

House prices in Thames-Coromandel increased by nearly 20 per cent over the past year, boosting the district’s average price to a record $1,006,031 in March, new Quotable Value (QV) data shows.

The QV data also showed that the 19.6 per cent year-on-year price rise meant the district’s average value was nearly twice that of six years ago, when it was $523,707.

QV property consultant Jarrod Hedley said Thames-Coromandel had become the first district in the Waikato to surpass the $1 million house price mark.

Even the Waikato’s main centre, Hamilton, had an average value of under $1 million in QV’s most recent house price index. Hamilton’s average value was $768,379 in March.

The strong growth in Thames-Coromandel’s property values was due to record low-interest rates and a lack of supply, as well as Covid-19 and the country’s closed borders, Hedley said.

“With international travel being almost entirely off the cards until only recently and the fast-growing trend of remote working continuing to gather pace, having your own place in the Coromandel is becoming even more attractive.”

Many buyers were willing to pay a premium on a property rather than risk missing out, and that was also driving value growth, he said.

However, it was the upper end of the district’s market where prices increased the most. The average price of an upper quartile property was up by 22.3 per cent year-on-year to $1,771,993 in March.

In contrast, the average price of a lower quartile, or entry-level, property was up by 12.8 per cent to $577,303 in March.

Lower quartile competition between first home buyers and investors often drives price increases, but Thames-Coromandel’s recent price growth was due to demand at the upper end of the market, Hedley said.

“It’s especially good for beachfront and properties that have sea views, where supply is not as high as other sectors of the market.

“This has been led by heightened activity in Whangamatā in particular, and also other towns on the eastern side of the peninsula.”

There was not just one major trend driving the market as most buyer types, including returning ex-pats, retirees and those seeking a lifestyle change, were currently active in the market, he said.

“It will be interesting to note in coming months whether the Government’s recent announcements have their intended effect of slowing some of this strong price growth, and also if and when the world can open up again.”

But Thames-Coromandel mayor Sandra Goudie said the strong recent price growth in the district reflected a shortage of housing and increased numbers of people wanting to live there.

“It’s a fantastic place to be, so it’s no wonder people have gravitated here to buy property when they can’t leave the country due to the closed borders.

“The amazing awakening to the possibilities that the shift to remote working present have also contributed. If you can work from home, why wouldn’t you want to do it from somewhere like the Coromandel?”

A lack of development in the area for decades meant the shortage of housing was severe​, she said.

“We are working on a variation to the district plan which will allow for some rezoning so that we can get some desperately needed housing development going.

“But we would really like the Government to waive the Resource Management Act requirements, even temporarily, so that more houses can be built to better meet the demand.”