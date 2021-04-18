Govt changes likely to drive investors to new properties

The bright-line test has been doubled in length and tax loopholes have been closed as the Labour Government moves on property speculators.

Many people love the idea of building their own house, so they can craft a unique home that meets all their specifications and requirements.

Yet since the country’s last building boom back in the 1960s and 1970s, Kiwi property buyers have displayed a clear preference for existing homes over new builds.

Wariness stemming from the leaky homes crisis, along with reluctance to commit to a lengthy build process which could feature delays and extra costs, are some of the reasons for this.

That has started to change in recent years, and rules recently announced by the Government may hasten the process.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Lower deposit requirements areone incentive tempting buyers towards new build properties.

READ MORE:

* Property investors dominated market in March, data shows

* Govt reforms put investors and first-home buyers on collision course

* New rules could tip market in favour of first time buyers - experts



Loan-to-value ratios (LVRs) already allow borrowers to get loans on new builds with a smaller deposit than they would need for an existing property.

For a new build, first-home buyers can usually have a deposit of 10 per cent while property investors are currently required to have a deposit of 20 per cent.

In contrast, first-home buyers usually need a deposit of 20 per cent to buy an existing house and investors effectively need a 40 per cent deposit already, although that’s not official until May.

But following the Government’s March 23 announcement of a package of new housing policies, which are intended to increase housing supply and relieve pressure on the market, the lure of new builds has got even brighter.

Opposition leader Judith Collins says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has broken a promise by introducing a "capital gains tax" after the Labour Government announced a series of housing policy changes.

The investor-targeted tax changes in the package, which are the removal of interest deductibility and the extension of the bright line test to 10 years, have exemptions for new builds.

CoreLogic senior property economist Kelvin Davidson says this incentivises investors to buy new properties, rather than existing ones, and will open up the new build market further.

Assuming new builds are exempt from the tax changes, they will clearly be a better option for investors in the future, property investment coach Andrew Nicol, from Opes Partners, says.

“We've modelled the impact of the changes and a $600,000 new build property bought with 100 per cent lending will be $75,000 better off than a comparable existing property over 15 years. The new build is expected to make just over $45,000 over this timeframe. Whereas, if the same property were existing, it would lose $30,000 during the same period.”

New builds will be higher-yielding than existing properties, which is attractive for investors looking for returns, he says.

“New builds are now less risky in terms of returns, they require lower deposits and they are better protected from interest rate rises.So I’d advise investors to go for a new build - unless they could seriously improve an existing house by doing a major, value-adding renovation.”

However, new builds won’t be a good option for property flippers, investors who focus on significant renovations as a strategy, or anyone expecting a decrease in income over the next 12-18 months or trying to buy at the lowest end of the market, Nicol says.

This increased desirability of new builds for investors could have an unintended negative impact on first-home buyers, who are particularly strong players in the new build market.

First-home buyers are attracted by the combination of the lower deposits required and the KiwiSaver incentives for new builds, which include higher grants (up to $10,000 versus up to $5000 for an existing home) and higher price caps to be eligible for the grants and First Home Loans (between $500,000 to $700,000 for a new build depending on location).

Property accountant Anthony Appleton-Tattersall says investors don't currently buy as many new properties as first-home buyers do.

“Now lots of investors will pile into new builds, and shun existing property. It is the logical thing to do when you have two similar investments but one is so drastically tax-disadvantaged. But it is going to make new-build property harder to buy for home-buyers, whether first-time or movers.”

Supplied Opes Partners’ Andrew Nicol says new tax policies mean new builds are now a better deal for investors.

One factor that could temper that is what the Government deems the definition of a new build to be when it legislates the tax changes. Currently, the definition to be used is unknown.

Appleton-Tattersall says the most likely definition scenario for "new build" is being the first owner of a property. That means when an investor does eventually sell their “new build" property, it will no longer be a new build, and few, if any investors will want it, he says.

“Capital gain on these properties will be inherently limited by demand, as most investors would rather buy a brand-new property that they can still claim interest on. So a new build property would logically have a lower annualised capital growth than an existing property, all other things equal.”

Differences in value growth are already a factor which can make existing properties more attractive than new builds.

Mortgage adviser Hamish Patel, from Mortgages Online, says the land component of a property plays a big part in value growth and existing houses often sit on bigger sections of land than new builds.

Supplied/Supplied An influx of investors into the new build market could make it harder for first home buyers, Anthony Appleton-Tattersall says.

“If you compare the value growth over 10 years in existing areas like Otara to new build areas like Flatbush, the reality is that those areas with existing houses have seen more.”

For that reason, along with their potential for improvement and value-adding, he says existing houses are a better option than new builds for many buyers.

“However, in places like Auckland, buyers are running out of options on existing properties but there’s growth in the new build townhouse and apartment market. It’s easier to get a loan approved with a lower deposit for a new build, so to get on the property ladder they are the way to go.”

New builds will inevitably see value increases over the years and, additionally, if a buyer purchases off-the-plan when the market is going up they are likely to see gains on their property by the time they settle, Patel says.