Buyer beware: How do you know you are not buying an 'apartment disaster'?

Prospective apartment buyers have every right to feel apprehensive following the screening of the documentary A Living Hell: Apartment Disasters on Prime on Wednesday, April 14.

With apartment living now the future of urban development in our cities, what certainty do purchasers have that they are not buying into such a disaster?

Structural engineer John Scarry, who has warned successive governments of the problem of leaky and structurally unsound buildings over the past two decades, says it is probably impractical and too expensive to secure a comprehensive up-to-date pre-purchase building report for an apartment development.

SUPPLIED The Sirocco apartment development in Wellington has been highlighted in the documentary as an example of the devastating problem facing owners of substandard apartment buildings. The building has been surveyed as uneconomic to fix, and the cantilevered balconies are off limits, but people are still living here.

“They all have Code Compliance Certificates – that’s why they’re occupied,” he says. “And they will have their PS1s and PS4s [producer statements that help support building consent applications].

READ MORE:

* Living Hell: Apartment Disasters documentary exposes six-year-old block needing repairs

* Apartment creep: the changing face of Auckland’s suburbs

* Another award-winning house by Parsonson Architects had to be torn down



“Ideally, you need to engage a group of professionals who can go over the design, and a building surveyor. But, even assuming you can get enough time to do this, the cost would be considerable.”

Scarry, who is quoted in the documentary, says a company might ask for time to do due diligence, but it’s unlikely to be practical for individuals.

Jason Dorday/Stuff John Scarry, a longtime campaigner for a solution to shoddy building practices, says obtaining an accurate pre-purchase report on an apartment building is probably impractical and too expensive for individual buyers.

And, if you are buying off the plans, the engineer says there is no guarantee that a well-known building company or developer will deliver a good building: “Some of the worst examples I have seen have been blue-chip firms working for blue-chip clients. Practice makes permanent; it doesn’t make perfect.”

Scarry does suggest purchasers look for building design simplicity – “simple lines, not complicated joins or multiple roof levels”.

Wendy Alexander, acting chief executive at the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) says the documentary is likely to raise a number of issues and concerns that will be of importance to those either in the process of buying an apartment, or considering whether to buy an apartment – especially with the current housing stock shortage and the push to build up rather than out.

“Not all apartments are created equal,” she says. “‘Leaky buildings’ and constructions defects are still ‘a thing’. However, there are some great apartments out there.

SUPPLIED In the Prime documentary, co-presenter Roger Levie talks with Sirocco apartment owner Anne Bell, who has just sold her apartment at a huge loss and is pleased to be putting the disaster behind her.

“As with any property purchase, you must take the time to do your due diligence. Taking legal advice before you purchase an apartment is strongly recommended.

Alexander says while there are risks with purchasing an apartment (as with any property purchase), apartment living can be a “fantastic option”.

Unit Titles Amendment Bill could provide greater transparency

“The Unit Titles Amendment Bill is currently at Select Committee stage. If passed, it would go a long way to providing greater transparency and protection for people looking to purchase apartments, units or flats managed by bodies corporate.

“One of the key things the bill proposes is greater disclosure by vendors when selling a unit title property. Currently people looking to buy an apartment or townhouse are not given detailed information in the pre-contract disclosure statement, for instance whether there are weathertightness defects which are not part of a legal claim. This is obviously highly relevant and important to a potential purchaser.

SCREENSHOT William Jeffery, bodycorp chairman of The Zone Apartments in Auckland points out problems that are so extreme, the boutique building will need to be demolished.

“Better disclosure is required when it comes to financial records, past copies of body corporate committee meeting minutes (which should indicate whether there are defects being litigated/remediated) and insurance cover. These are all extremely important as part of your due diligence process when considering buying an apartment.”

Alexander says purchasers need to be fully armed with all the relevant information, and they should be confident approaching unit titles. “Apartments need to be an attractive alternative to the traditional model of home ownership.”

Solution lies with experts, not bureaucrats

Scarry believes the solution to the building failures lies with the government taking a “fundamental change in approach”.

“The idea that bureaucrats can figure out what to do is utterly and completely wrong. We need a ministry that is fully staffed by technically competent people and a governing board of people who have campaigned for decades [and are intimately acquainted with the problem].

“`What we don’t need is for the ministry to request groups to nominate their own representatives. They haven’t managed to fix the problem in their own sectors, so that’s not going to help.”

SCREENSHOT The five-year-old Altera apartments in Stonefields, Auckland, are built by Fletchers, are undergoing remedial work, but homeowners don’t need to cover the cost.

Scarry would like to see greater simplicity, with basic design guides that must be adhered to. “If these are not met, then the companies concerned need to be struck off until the problem is fixed. And we need a register of individuals as well as companies. Everyone needs to be registered, including labourers.”

This would help identify individuals associated with building failures.

Scarry is also pushing for “proper apprenticeships” to be reinstated. He says everyone on a building site has to be trained to receive Site Safety cards, but they don’t need to be able to prove they are trained in a specific task.

“People talk about trades ‘cutting corners’, but it’s not really that. It’s an inability to do the job properly.”

In the meantime, he hopes the public will “harangue local MPs and high-ups in the party, and make it clear they want the problem sorted”.