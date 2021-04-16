What will happen if house prices fall?

The bright-line test has been doubled in length and tax loopholes have been closed as the Labour Government moves on property speculators.

ANALYSIS: House prices in New Zealand are set to fall over the coming year, global financial ratings agency Standard & Poors says. But what would that really mean?

House prices have skyrocketed over the last year, with the Real Estate Institute’s latest data showing the national median price increased by 24.3 per cent to a new record high of $826,300 in March, up from $665,000 a year ago.

That prompted widespread concerns about affordability, which led to the Government introducing a suite of new housing policies designed to slow the market.

While Standards & Poors expect house prices to unwind in an orderly manner as a result of the Government measures, the agency said there was a risk the unwinding would not be orderly and could lead to prices falling excessively.

But if house prices were to fall, rather than simply flatten out, what would that mean for property owners and buyers, investors, banks and the wider economy?

The key point here is the size of any price fall. Between 2007 and 2010, Ireland experienced a housing market crash and prices fell by 35 per cent, which sent the economy into a tailspin and left many homeowners with negative equity.

That sort of price drop is not being predicted for New Zealand.

A more likely scenario is the 5 to 10 per cent price drop forecast by Westpac immediately after the Government’s housing announcement, independent economist Cameron Bagrie says.

“My expectation would fit within that ballpark, too. Those numbers do sound big but they need to be taken into the context of the market in 2020 which saw prices climb by 20 per cent. So homeowners might give up a little of the gains they’ve seen recently, but most won’t be hurt.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Global ratings agency Standard & Poors expects New Zealand house prices to fall over the coming year.

A price decline like that was unlikely to destablise the housing market. But the Reserve Bank’s next Financial Stability Report and the Budget were coming up and both were likely to include further policies aimed at housing, he said.

“The combination of all these different factors could have a wider impact, but I think it would take interest rates moving up pretty steeply, along with an acceleration in supply, to see a huge and damaging drop in prices.”

In its latest monetary policy announcement, the Reserve Bank kept the Official Cash Rate at 0.25 per cent, but said it was prepared to lower it if the economic outlook changed.

While the Reserve Bank had indicated there would be no OCR changes for a long time, the question is how long they would remain patient, Bagrie said. “If inflation pressures turn up persistently, it will make their job much harder.”

Kiwibank’s chief economist Jarrod Kerr agreed that if house prices did fall they were more likely to do so in the way Australian house prices fell around 2018 and 2019, where the national average dropped by around 5 per cent from its 2017 peak.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff A 10 per cent price fall needs to be looked at in the context of last year’s 20 per cent increase in prices, economist Cameron Bagrie says.

This occurred in a way that didn’t really panic people, rather the market corrected from a high and in the years since prices moved back to roughly where they were, he said.

“It does depend on the drivers of the price decline, though. If it was due to a big increase in the supply of cheaper housing, such as multi-unit blocks, that would be a good thing.

“Because while it would pull down the average or median price of an area, land values overall would hold up yet there would be more affordable options for first home buyers looking to get into the market.”

However, if the driver was a big economic shock which led to a rise in unemployment and a recession of the sort Covid was initially expected to result in, that would be a different matter. The aftermath of the global financial crisis provided an indication of what could happen then.

“Banks can offer support like mortgage deferrals, as seen with Covid last year, for a period. But if their clients remain unemployed for a long time and serviceability becomes a problem, that’s when they are forced to call in loans.”

SUPPLIED A decline in prices driven by an increase in supply wouldn’t be a bad thing, Kiwibank’s Jarrod Kerr says.

One sector that could feel the impact of even a 5 per cent price drop was business, Kerr said.

“Households might become a bit more cautious in their spending and businesses might feel the impact of that and be less inclined to invest themselves, particularly if they are smaller businesses with loans against their residential property.”

There was no doubt that big house price drops could have flow-on effects for business confidence and the wider economy, CoreLogic’s head of research Nick Goodall said.

But the type of price drop most likely in the current environment was one that would affect different buyer groups in different ways. He said it would not be bad for first-home buyers as affordability would improve and the size of the deposit required to buy would be reduced.

“For most owner-occupiers who are planning to hold their property for the long-term, as long as they can continue to service their mortgage, it wouldn’t have much of an impact, even if they are highly leveraged.

Supplied Price drops would impact on different buyer groups in different ways, CoreLogic’s Nick Goodall says.

“Investor demand would drop as there would be some profit reduction and cash flow would be less protected. So that could prompt a further change in attitude towards investment property, particularly for newer, more highly leveraged investors.”

Banks would be concerned about highly leveraged property owners if their loan-to-value ratios moved to above 80 per cent due to property value drops.

This could increase their costs and also impact on their access to further lending but, in terms of calling in loans, the Reserve Bank had directed banks to do their best to help their customers, he said.

“They don’t want to force people out of their homes. So it would have to be a very desperate economic situation for banks to start calling in loans en masse.”

Even with price drops, the property market would remain an attractive long-term investment option for many, Goodall said. “And, if it’s an orderly unwind, it will, hopefully, just make it easier for first home buyers to get into the market.”